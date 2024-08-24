Matthew Lawrence nearly dated Rumer Willis after they briefly matched on Raya.

During Lawrence’s Friday, August 23, episode of his “Brotherly Love” podcast, he revealed that he was briefly on the dating app following his 2022 divorce from Cheryl Burke.

“I was [on it and] you know [who] the only person who can verify [it?] Rumer Willis because we chatted on there,” the Boy Meets World alum, 44, told brothers Joey and Andy Lawrence. “She was on there for a moment too when she was single. I’m not kidding you — and she laughed at my ‘father of dragons’ [bio].”

Matthew, who has a menagerie of pet lizards in his backyard, had listed “Father of Dragons” on his bio as an homage to Game of Thrones.

“This is 100 percent true. I was on Raya for literally three weeks. I was doing it as a joke,” Matthew noted. “I happened to know somebody because you have to be invited, you can’t just sign up.”

He continued, “The only person I ran into on there was Rumer, and she was laughing at the fact that I was ‘father of dragons.’ It was funny.”

Joey, 48, and Andy, 36, didn’t believe Matthew, with Andy even texting Willis, 36, to corroborate the story. By the end of the podcast episode, there was no further update from Willis.

Matthew and Dancing With the Stars alum Burke, 40, split in January 2022 after three years of marriage. One year later, Matthew moved on with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

In May 2023, the TLC singer, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly that she “for sure” saw Matthew as her “forever partner.”

“[He has] the most pure, genuine heart,” Chilli gushed to Us, noting her 25-year-old son Tron “approves” of the relationship. “I have a long list [and] I was never willing to compromise my list. … It’s so long, and he checks [all the boxes] off.”

2022 was also the year that Rumer, the eldest daughter of exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, debuted her romance with Derick Richard Thomas. The pair, who welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023, called it quits two years later.

“I am single-moming it and coparenting,” Rumer wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, August 22. “I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life. I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”