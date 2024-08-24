Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Matthew Lawrence Once Matched With Rumer Willis on Raya and She ‘Laughed At’ His Reptile-Themed Bio

By
Matt Lawrence Claims He Once Matched With Rumer Willis on Raya And She Laughed At His Reptile-Themed Bio
Matt Lawrence and Rumer Willis Getty Images (2)

Matthew Lawrence nearly dated Rumer Willis after they briefly matched on Raya.

During Lawrence’s Friday, August 23, episode of his “Brotherly Love” podcast, he revealed that he was briefly on the dating app following his 2022 divorce from Cheryl Burke.

“I was [on it and] you know [who] the only person who can verify [it?] Rumer Willis because we chatted on there,” the Boy Meets World alum, 44, told brothers Joey and Andy Lawrence. “She was on there for a moment too when she was single. I’m not kidding you — and she laughed at my ‘father of dragons’ [bio].”

Matthew, who has a menagerie of pet lizards in his backyard, had listed “Father of Dragons” on his bio as an homage to Game of Thrones.

Celebrities Who Have Used the Dating App Raya to Try and Find Love

Related: Stars Who've Used Raya Dating App to Find Love

“This is 100 percent true. I was on Raya for literally three weeks. I was doing it as a joke,” Matthew noted. “I happened to know somebody because you have to be invited, you can’t just sign up.”

He continued, “The only person I ran into on there was Rumer, and she was laughing at the fact that I was ‘father of dragons.’ It was funny.”

Joey, 48, and Andy, 36, didn’t believe Matthew, with Andy even texting Willis, 36, to corroborate the story. By the end of the podcast episode, there was no further update from Willis.

Matthew and Dancing With the Stars alum Burke, 40, split in January 2022 after three years of marriage. One year later, Matthew moved on with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

Matthew Lawrence and Chilli Pack on the PDA as They Celebrate the New Year

Related: Matthew Lawrence and Chilli's Relationship Timeline

In May 2023, the TLC singer, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly that she “for sure” saw Matthew as her “forever partner.”

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off!

Deal of the Day

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off! View Deal

“[He has] the most pure, genuine heart,” Chilli gushed to Us, noting her 25-year-old son Tron “approves” of the relationship. “I have a long list [and] I was never willing to compromise my list. … It’s so long, and he checks [all the boxes] off.”

2022 was also the year that Rumer, the eldest daughter of exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, debuted her romance with Derick Richard Thomas. The pair, who welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023, called it quits two years later.

“I am single-moming it and coparenting,” Rumer wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, August 22. “I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life. I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

In this article

Matthew Lawrence Teases Possibility of a ‘Brotherly Love’ Reboot

Matthew Lawrence
1351182282rumer willis 206

Rumer Willis

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!