Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, have broken up after two years together.

In an “uncensored” ask me anything session via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 22, Willis, 36, confirmed the split.

“I am single-moming it and coparenting,” Rumer, the eldest daughter of exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, wrote via Instagram Story. “I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life.”

Rumer added, “I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

Related: Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas’ Relationship Timeline The sweet sounds of love! Rumer Willis and musician Derek Richard Thomas debuted their romance nearly one month before announcing they were expecting their first child. The twosome posed for a series of photos together, shared via Instagram in November 2022, in which the guitarist kissed the 90210 alum’s cheek. “♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️,” Willis and Thomas captioned their […]

Rumer and Thomas, 29, debuted their relationship via Instagram in November 2022, one month before revealing they were expecting their first baby together. Daughter Louetta Isley was born in April 2023.

Before and after Louetta’s arrival, the pair frequently complimented one another via social media tributes.

“My sweet sweet man @derekrichardthomas I didn’t know that love could feel like this. I have never been so happy in my life. You make everything more fun and goofy and joyful,” Rumer wrote via Instagram in February 2023. “You take such good care of my ♥️. Your silliness and laughter is something I am so deeply grateful for and truly what made me fall in love with you.”

She added, “Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidant, my best friend and always saying yes to adventure and challenging me to be the best version of myself. Thank you for making me a mama, and being my partner in this wild ride into parenthood, you take such good care of me and our little one already. [Lou and I] are so lucky to love you.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

While Rumer and Thomas have gone their separate ways, she is focused on her family. In a separate answer on Thursday, Rumer revealed that she is thinking about having at least six or seven more children.

Motherhood had been a goal of Rumer’s long before Louetta was born.

“Even my dad puts pressure on me and he is so out of even who I’m dating at all, but he, over the quarantine was like, ‘So I’d like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,’” the actress said during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk. “It’s a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom, so there’s just a lot of female energy.”

Bruce, 69, and Moore, 61, were married between 1987 and 2000, during which time they welcomed daughters Rumer, Tallulah, now 33, and Scout, now 30. After their divorce, Bruce married Emma Heming Willis and welcomed daughters Mabel and Evelyn in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The Die Hard star was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. In a Thursday update, Rumer said that Bruce is doing “great.”

“I love him so much,” she gushed.