John Cena: Why I’ve Changed My Mind About Having Kids

John Cena is looking toward the future. The WWE star opened up about his recent revelation that he wants to have kids in an interview with TMZ on Sunday, June 3.

“I would love to be a dad,” he said. “I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children. But I’m a little bit older now, a bit wiser. At age 18, we say things different at age 25, at 35. I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Cena, 41, had split from Nikki Bella after six years together, partially due to the fact that he didn’t want to have children. In May, Cena declared on the Today show that he had a change of heart and wanted to “be the father of her children” – a revelation that Bella said she was “speechless” by.

The pair are now back together, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, May 31.

“Nikki called off the wedding so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close told Us at the time. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

When asked if he and Bella, 32, had been speaking, Cena told TMZ that they are “best friends” and talk to each other “all the time.”

