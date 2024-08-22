Chrissy Teigen had one special request for her husband, John Legend, during his latest TV performance — and he didn’t follow through.

“I told John if he really loves his family he has to tug his ear while he performs at the DNC,” Teigen, 38, told her followers via Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 21, referring to the Democratic National Convention. “And so if he doesn’t, then I’m out.”

In the next slide, Teigen shared a screenshot of her and Legend’s text messages after his performance. (Spoiler alert, he did not tug his ear!)

“Not a single ear was tugged,” Teigen wrote, to which Legend, 45, replied, “Oh my god. I completely lost it.”

Teigen agreed with her husband, writing, “U did!! But you did a good job. Too bad it won’t matter to our children.”

Alongside the playful exchange, Teigen captioned the upload, “Wowowow couldn’t have been more clear. Took all of 4 mins to forget.” (Teigen and Legend share daughter Luna, 8, son Miles, 6, daughter Esti, 19 months, and son Wren, 14 months.)

Legend and Teigen are no strangers at poking fun at each other from time to time. In May, Legend cracked a joke about his wife’s athleticism after she suffered an injury.

“She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat, which she’s not,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Sometimes she’s daring and she’ll try things.”

Legend joked that Teigen “may have been watching Luna too much.” He added, “[Luna has] been doing, like, real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this, and it was not a good idea.”

Joking aside, Legend told the outlet Teigen is doing “much better now.”

In 2018, the “All of Me” singer opened up to Today about the secret of their marriage — and it involved humor.

“We actually really love and respect and admire each other,” he said at the time. “I think that’s the foundation of who we are as a couple and we actually enjoy each other’s company. … She makes me laugh all the time. … She’s so loving and she also has a great sense of humor about it all.”

After meeting in 2006 on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video, the twosome tied the knot in 2013.