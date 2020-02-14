He loves all of her! John Legend paid tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen’s least favorite body part, her feet, in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Legend, 41, filled-in as guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 14, and decided to pay homage to Teigen’s feet after playing a clip from a past interview with Ellen DeGeneres and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 34.

“You know, it’s true. My wife’s feet are unique, you know,” The Voice coach said on Friday’s show. “I am personally in love with her feet. I love her feet a lot and, in honor of Valentine’s Day, I asked the good folks at Ellen to put together a tribute to her perfectly unique feet.”

The audience was then treated to a video montage of the model’s feet. There were photos of her wearing heels, closeup images of her toes, far-away snaps her whole foot and more, all synced to Legend’s song, “All of You.”

“Honestly, she is literally going to kill me, but I think those feet are beautiful,” the father of two explained following the clip. “I love them. And I want to say happy Valentine’s Day to my wife.”

The model previously told DeGeneres, 62, in November 2018 that she has “horrible feet,” which she described as “Asian jungle feet [that] were meant to climb trees” but clearly, Legend, is fine with them.

Ahead of the Ellen episode airing, the “Love Me Now” crooner made V-Day pancakes for his ladies, 3-year-old daughter Luna and Teigen. They were heart-shaped and the Cravings author was a big fan.

“Oh my gosh, it’s beautiful!” Teigen said in a video she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday.

When asked if she loved the fancy pancakes, Luna simply told her dad, “Yes!”

A few days prior to the holiday, Teigen revealed on her Cravings website that Valentine’s Day is a bigger deal to Legend than to her.

“I really don’t care about Valentine’s Day or going out on dates — it’s John who cares. Trust me, I can go days of doing nothing and staying at home — I would thrive,” the Lip Sync Battle host wrote in response to a question on her site about her best V-Day date on Wednesday, February 12.

Even though the couple does venture out from time to time, the mother of two prefers to stay in.

“My favorite dates are actually when we stay home and John cooks – he’ll either make Jamaican Chicken or Jerk Lamb Chops (depending on my mood) and it’s truly my version of heaven,” she explained. “Both are so rich in flavor, but make sure to eat them with banana rice and plantains for that perfect mix of sweet and salty!”