Keeping it low-key! Chrissy Teigen devoted a whole post on her Cravings website to Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 12, and revealed she’s actually not a huge fan of the holiday.

“I really don’t care about Valentine’s Day or going out on dates – it’s John who cares,” the 33-year-old wrote in response to a question about her best February 14 date. “Trust me, I can go days of doing nothing and staying at home – I would thrive.”

The Cravings author clarified that while she does “go out from time to time” to “appease” John Legend, 40, those outings don’t occur as frequently as one might think. “My favorite dates are actually when we stay home and John cooks – he’ll either make Jamaican Chicken or Jerk Lamb Chops (depending on my mood) and it’s truly my version of heaven,” she explained. “Both are so rich in flavor, but make sure to eat them with banana rice and plantains for that perfect mix of sweet and salty!”

The Bring the Funny judge added that while she can’t remember all of her Valentine’s Day dates with the “All of Me” singer, she definitely prefers a relaxed night in over a fancy night out. “My favorite date will always be at home. In my robe. With wine. Watching my reality show. With John cooking,” she declared.

However, now that she has two kids with Legend — Luna, 3, and Miles, 20 months — Teigen loves to include them in her annual celebration. “Now with Toons, I will buy the sh-t out of Amazon and Etsy to make little Valentine’s Day cards for her classmates and make all the cutesy things, she explained. “Stickers, anything heart-shaped, glitter, I’ll buy it all. It’s essentially more for me than her, but it brings me so much joy.”

For singletons however, the Target cookware designer recommended a different course of action when celebrating Valentine’s Day. “LIVE. IT. UP,” she advised. “Meet up with friends, go out until 2 A.M. (when you can!) and live life!”

Whatever you do for Valentine’s Day, Teigen just hopes it doesn’t include what she has deemed the “most overrated romantic foods” — chicken breasts and Nutella. “Both are overrated,” she wrote. “Pick a different part of the chicken! And just have chocolate. “