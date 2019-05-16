Hand-in-hand! John Mellencamp made a rare public appearance with fiancée Meg Ryan in New York City, where they were spotted holding hands on a romantic stroll.

The “Hurts So Good” rocker, 67, and the You’ve Got Mail star, 57, stepped out in the Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday, May 15.

Both were dressed casually, with Mellencamp in a pair of black overalls and a white T-shirt under a black hoodie and Ryan in a dark coat and a pair of jeans with sneakers.

Ryan announced her plans to wed her on-again, off-again beau on Instagram on November 8 — one day after she was spotted with a brand new sparkler on her ring finger. “ENGAGED!” she captioned an illustration representing the lovebirds.

The Grammy winner gushed over the actress while speaking to the Today show in December. “I’m engaged … at 67 to a very funny woman,” he quipped. “The funniest woman [I’ve] ever met.”

He’s not the only one who loves her: His daughter, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, told Us Weekly at the OK/In Touch/Life&Style pre-Grammys party in L.A. in February that she’s also a fan.

“She is fun, kind, thoughtful. She has followed through,” she raved, adding, “I’m thrilled, they’re such an amazing couple!”

The reality star added that Ryan’s wit makes her a great match for her father. “They’re both smart and funny and bring the best out of each other,” Teddi said. “Their conversations are interesting. You can watch it. It’s like ping pong back and forth.”

The fitness guru said the twosome are also highly protective of their relationship: “They’re super private people.”

Ryan’s ex-husband, Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares son Jack, 27, also had some kind words to share about his ex’s union, telling Us that same month, “I’m so happy for them, I really am. Love is always a great thing, you know?”

The rom-com star is also mother to Daisy, 15, whom she adopted from China in 2005. Mellencamp, meanwhile, is also the father of daughters Michelle, 48, with ex-wife Priscilla Esterline, and Justice, 33, with ex-wife Victoria Granucci, and sons Hud, 24, and Speck, 23, with ex-wife Elaine Irwin.

With reporting by Meagan Sargent

