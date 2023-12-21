John Stamos Reflects on the Aftermath of 2015 DUI

John Stamos admitted he “never sobered up” after getting his DUI in 2015.

“When I did get the DUI … I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened,” Stamos, 60, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, December 20, revealing the “disappointing” details of his past indiscretion.

Stamos was arrested in June 2015 for driving under the influence.

“When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking,” he told People, revealing that following his arrest, he immediately filmed My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. “I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.”

Previously, Stamos referred to his DUI as a wakeup call of sorts, revealing that it “changed everything” in his life. (In November of that year, Stamos pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor of driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years probation, NBC News reported at the time.)

“I got in my car like a fool, and I was not sober. I was driving around Beverly Hills,” Stamos admitted on the “Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist” podcast in October. “And looking back at it I was like, ‘Oh my God, I could’ve killed somebody. Horrible day.'”

The Full House alum further addressed his past addiction struggles and sobriety journey in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which was released earlier this year. Stamos admitted that he went “off the rails” in 2015 as he was still coping with the death of his dad in 2001 and the end of his marriage to Rebecca Romijn in 2005.

“I’m burning my throat with liquor, burning bridges with arrogance, and burning the candle at both ends,” he wrote in the book. “I’m missing my dad, and my marriage has busted up, but it’s the loss of my mom, Loretta, who died nine months ago, that has me spiraling. She kept me anchored, solid, and straightened out for most of my life. I’m feeling adrift and alone without her. Empty.”

Stamos’ mom passed away in September 2014.

In the book, the actor shared that both his parents “enjoyed imbibing regularly.” However, when it came to alcohol, they “functioned well and never considered stopping.”

Stamos also recalled being able to sober up “at the drop of a hat,” recalling his addiction.

“I meticulously plan it all out on my calendar: Quit drinking. On Saturday morning, I’ll stop cold turkey, lie in bed and sweat it out over the weekend,” he wrote. “Occasionally spilling into Monday, Tuesday at the latest. Cancel a few meetings, work out a bit, and get back to my fighting weight. When the following Monday morning rolls around, I’ll show up looking like a million bucks, clean-shaven, bright-eyed, and stone sober until the job is done.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).