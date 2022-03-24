Sharing their truths. Years after Full House wrapped its final episode, several of the series stars have been candid about overcoming their respective addictions.

“We all have our demons,” Jodie Sweetin, who is best known as Stephanie Tanner on the sitcom, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2016. “When we finally learn to let them go, we get to live and be free. I look back at things that have happened in the past, and I look at where I’m now, and it’s crazy. If anything, my life is a lesson to never give up.”

Shortly after the UnSweetined author wrapped the eight-season sitcom in 1995, she began struggling with drug abuse, getting hooked on the likes of ecstasy, crystal meth and cocaine.

“I got sober for good on December 7, 2008. I was flying to L.A. and I ended up taking a bunch of Nyquil and drinking a s—tload,” Sweetin told Us in October 2009. “When I got home, I got a call that there was an emergency custody investigation because of my drinking. From that day forward, I threw myself into going to [Alcoholics Anonymous] and avoided people who do blow off their coffee tables. … Life is good. I’m happier than I can remember.”

The California native is not the only Full House costar to open up about her struggles. John Stamos, for his part, entered a rehab facility in June 2015 after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

“I had a horrific DUI, which I’m so embarrassed by,” the Grandfathered alum, who played Jesse Katsopolis on both Full House and Fuller House, confessed during a January 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I could have hurt somebody. It was really stupid and ignorant of me. I hated myself for that. It was a bad, bad thing.”

He continued: “I really don’t have anything to hide anymore. … I lost myself. I lost my sense of discipline, which my dad taught me so well. More and more I was just dipping into that dark place. It was getting darker and darker. It stunted my growth emotionally.”

Dave Coulier, who portrayed Joey Gladstone on the comedic series, first opened up about his own struggles in a vulnerable March 2022 Instagram post.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down,” the Michigan native wrote in his social media post, alongside a throwback photo where he had blood on his face. “In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Several of his former costars, including Candace Cameron Bure, shared their support for his candor.

“Love you and always proud of you ❤️,” the Christmas Contest actress replied via Instagram comment.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Scroll below for more of the Full House stars’ most honest confessions about their addiction struggles:

