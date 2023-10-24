Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

John Stamos Recalls ‘Point of No Return’ in Rebecca Romijn Marriage, Hints at ‘Betrayal’

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

John Stamos is reflecting on the breakdown of his marriage to Rebecca Romijn in his new book, If You Would Have Told Me, decades after their whirlwind romance.

Stamos, now 60, began dating Romijn, now 50, in 1994 and they got engaged on Christmas Eve three years later. The twosome tied the knot in September 1998, but tension was brewing beneath the surface of their relationship.

“As I’m lifting Rebecca up, I’m losing myself,” Stamos writes in his memoir, out now, claiming there were “toxic friends” in Romijn’s circle who had a strong influence. “She makes it clear that I’m the TV guy and she’s the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it.”

Stamos recalls experiencing “ups and downs” throughout his marriage. “But through all that, there’s zero talk about having kids and starting a family,” he writes. “This was always our plan. Our dream. It feels as though she doesn’t share that dream with me anymore.”

John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn s Timeline From Former Couple to Run-Ins with Jerry O Connell 605

Related: John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn's Relationship Timeline

Romijn was too “busy with her career and new friends” to notice that Stamos was “slipping away” — and he almost didn’t realize it himself. “We’re trying new things and growing, but not together,” he recalls, confessing it felt “harder to make time for each other, slow down, disconnect from the chaos of the world, and make eye contact again.”

John Stamos Recalls Point of No Return in Rebecca Romijn Marriage Hints at Betrayal
Getty Images (2)

Stamos remembers trying to convince himself that their issues were simply part of a “phase” and that they would soon “get back on track,” but they were never able to find their footing. Stamos hints at “something cruel and calculating” infiltrating their once “pleasant” relationship.

“She smiles at me a little less, doesn’t look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen,” he writes. “There’s nothing more to say. There’s a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good.”

Full House Cast Dating History

Related: ‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: John Stamos and More

The couple “secretly” separated in March 2003, going public with their split one year later. Stamos officially filed for divorce in August 2004, and the proceedings were finalized in March 2005. (A rep for the pair previously denied cheating was the reason for their breakup.)

John Stamos Recalls Point of No Return in Rebecca Romijn Marriage Hints at Betrayal
Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos. Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

In his book, Stamos recalls feeling conflicted about calling it quits despite recognizing that it was “the right call” in the end. “In the darkest hour, the schmuck who proposed, the clown who’d do anything to make her laugh, and the husband planning for the future all sit up torturing me with ‘what-ifs,'” he writes. “The guy who promised her and himself ‘forever,’ just like in the Beach Boys song, now sees that forever might not last the night.”

Both Stamos and Romijn have since found love again. The Full House alum married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, welcoming son Billy that same year. Romijn, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Jerry O’Connell in 2007 and welcomed twins Dolly and Charlie in 2008.

90s Hunks Who Are Dads

Related: Our Favorite '90s Stars Who Are Dads Now

Despite their continued career successes, Romijn and Stamos didn’t cross paths after their divorce — until last year. Romijn detailed the run-in to O’Connell, 49, on an episode of The Talk.

“I finally saw him just a few weeks ago [for] the first time since we split up,” she said in May 2022. “I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in after-school traffic at a strip mall and I saw him: There he was, walking right in front of the car, cap pulled down, sunglasses on.”

When O’Connell asked why she didn’t say hello, Romijn confessed she wasn’t happy with the way her hair looked. “I certainly wouldn’t want you there [either],” she told her husband. “That would be his worst nightmare.”

O’Connell, however, has asserted that he would be totally cool with bumping into Stamos. “I am on the lookout,” he teased on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2021. “It would be super friendly if we did [see each other]. … I probably won’t run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area and there are some higher-end supermarkets that I’m sure [he goes to].”

If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir is available now.

In this article

1251225935john_stamos_290x206

John Stamos
1251211706rebecca_romijn_290x206

Rebecca Romijn

More Stories