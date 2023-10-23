John Stamos claimed his ex-girlfriend Teri Copley cheated on him with fellow 1980s heartthrob Tony Danza — but Copley says it’s not true.

Stamos, 60, recounted the alleged incident in his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24. “She’s everything I’m looking for in a woman,” he wrote in an excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly. “I’m dumbstruck and goofy in love. I could spend the rest of my life with her. Who knows if I’ll ever find love again? Why not take a chance?”

About a year into their relationship, Stamos had been traveling and recalled having trouble getting in touch with Copley, now 62, while he was on the road. He decided to drive to her house, where he saw a black 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster in the driveway.

“The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open,” Stamos wrote of the property’s guesthouse. “I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster.”

At the time, Stamos didn’t know who the man was, but he later realized it was Danza, now 72, because Copley had signed a poster for him with the message, “My Dear Tony, I’ll love you forever. XO, Teri.”

Danza hasn’t publicly commented on the alleged incident, but Copley hinted the hookup happened — it just wasn’t cheating. “I wondered, ‘What was John doing there?’ because we had broken up,” she told People in an article published on Monday, October 23. “He just looked at me and shook his head and walked away.”

Stamos, for his part, told the outlet that the experience was “awful,” in part because he credits Danza with helping Full House gain steady viewership in its early years. (Danza’s show Who’s the Boss? was the lead-in for Full House for the first several years of the latter’s run.)

“I can’t explain it, but I would’ve rather been punched in the nose again or something because the pain is so overwhelming,” Stamos recalled to People. “Looking back, it’s like, probably, she wasn’t the right girl for me. So, seeing him, realizing it was him and stuff, it was hard.”

Stamos went on to marry Rebecca Romijn in 1998. After the duo divorced in 2005, Stamos tied the knot with Caitlin McHugh in 2018. Stamos and McHugh, 37, share son Billy, 5.

If You Would Have Told Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.