John Stamos revealed how Bob Saget‘s death changed the close-knit connection between the Full House cast.

“The sad thing about losing Bob — I mean, there were a lot of reasons [it was sad], obviously — was that he was the guy who really kind of kept us together,” the actor, 60, told InStyle in an article published on Monday, October 23.

Stamos recalled getting together with his costars often after Full House — and the revival series Fuller House — came to an end. “We try, we talk. But we’re not together as much as we used to [be],” he added. “We were a family, and I think people got that too. Both on and off camera.”

The hit sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Saget) as he attempted to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny’s brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos), and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) subsequently move in to help him out.

Full House, which also starred Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Steve Weinger, was revived by Netflix as Fuller House in 2016. Many of the show’s OG cast members appeared throughout the show’s five-season run.

In January 2022, Saget died at age 65 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. Us Weekly confirmed that authorities declared that there were no signs of foul play when they arrived at the hotel. One month later, the Orange County, Florida, Medical Examiner confirmed that Saget’s passing was the result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

The Full House cast released a statement after Saget’s passing, which read, “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”

While speaking to InStyle, Stamos praised Saget for being an exceptional friend.

“Bob never left anything on the table. Every time you talked to him he said I love you, I care about you, I’m proud of you. If I was hanging on a cliff on a branch and I had one phone call, it’d be Bob,” Stamos added on Monday. “And he probably wouldn’t be there, and I’d have to call back, then he’d call me sixteen times, ‘Are you still alive? You hanging? I’ll be there.'”

Stamos plans to continue to keep Saget’s memory alive by talking about him — including in his upcoming memoir.

“Not only did I think I’d write a book, I was adamant about it. Then when Bob died, I want to talk about it,” the Big Shot alum said about his book If You Would Have Told Me, which comes out on Tuesday, October 24. “I want to tell everybody what they don’t know about him. I want to tell everybody how important he was.”