Candace Cameron Bure

The GAF star honored her late TV dad with a heartfelt post via Instagram on Monday.

“I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂,” she captioned a carousel of throwback photos with the late actor. “They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would.”