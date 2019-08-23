John Travolta Calls ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley His ‘Soul Mate’





Long lost love? Thirty years after playing each other’s love interests in 1989’s Look Who’s Talkin’, John Travolta and Kirstie Alley are still as close as ever.

The Cheers actress, 68, even supported her former costar, 65, at the premiere of his new film The Fanatic at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, August 22. On the red carpet, Travolta told Us Weekly about his special bond with Alley and why he considers her his “best girlfriend.”

“She’s my soulmate,” he teased to Us.

When asked if he would be interested in starring in the Look Who’s Talkin’ reboot, which was announced in July, Travolta said he’d be down — only if he can work with Alley again.

“It’s been 30 years [since Look Who’s Talkin’], but it was this morning that I even learned it’s been 30 years. I didn’t know that,” he said. “I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.”

On an August 2018 episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Alley revealed her relationship with Travolta after Look Who’s Talkin’ was more than an on-screen romance and that she would have wed the Grease star if she wasn’t already married to Baywatch actor Parker Stevenson at the time.

“I almost ran off and married John,” she said. “I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn’t [have] been married, I would have gone and married him.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum suggested that her nuptials to Travolta wouldn’t be any ordinary wedding either.

“It would have been in an airplane,” she said. “Because he has his own. And let me tell you girls, it doesn’t seem like it’s important that someone has a private jet, but it is. As you get older, you do not want to hang out in airports.”

The two-time Emmy winner admitted that it wasn’t hard to fall in love with Travolta at the time, considering how many months they spent together.

“When you get on the road and you’re doing a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man,” she confessed. “For a year, you’re around this person. … It’s just hard, I think.”

Alley and Stevenson — who share two kids, son William, 26, and daughter Lillie, 25, — divorced in 1997 after 14 years of marriage. She was previously married Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Meanwhile, Travolta has been married to Kelly Preston since 1991. The couple have three children together: daughter Ella, 19, son Benjamin, 8, and son Jett, who died of a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!