World’s best dad! John Travolta received the sweetest Father’s Day message from his daughter, Ella Travolta, as they both celebrated the holiday with love for their family.

Ella, 22, shouted-out her beloved father on Sunday, June 19, in a touching Instagram photo of the both of them with her little brother, Benjamin, 11.

“Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know,” the actress captioned the post. “Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy.”

John shared the same photo via his Instagram and added another of himself and son Ben cuddled up together in what appeared to be a plane.

“It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone,” the Saturday Night Fever actor wrote.

The Travolta family has stuck together amid unimaginable tragedy. After John’s eldest son, Jett Travolta, died at age 16 in 2009 following a seizure, his wife, Kelly Preston, passed away in 2020 from breast cancer.

The family has carried on, however, often paying tribute to their lost loved ones. “We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day,” John wrote via Instagram on May 8 along with a slide show of photos of Preston with John and their three children.

John announced his wife’s passing in July 2020 after her two-year struggle with breast cancer, sharing via Instagram that Preston wanted to keep her illness private.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he shared at the time. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

The couple met in 1987 while working on The Experts. They tied the knot in 1991 and were “true partners,” according to a source who shared with Us Weekly how “devastated” John was following Preston’s death.

“Ella and Kelly were best friends and inseparable, and of course Benjamin worshiped his mom,” the insider added at the time.

John has continued to celebrate the Jerry McGuire actress and honor her with his children, also sharing a tribute on last year’s Mother’s Day. “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

