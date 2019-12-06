



Show me the awkward? John Travolta admitted he had no idea that his wife, Kelly Preston, was in a sex scene with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire.

“You don’t even know what awkward is until you sit in the screening of Jerry Maguire and you don’t know that scene is coming up and your wife is with Tom Cruise in the middle of something — that was astonishing,” Travolta, 65, said on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, December 5. “That’s awkward. I had no idea.”

James Corden then pointed out that during the famous sex scene from the 1996 film, Preston, 57, screams, “Never ever stop f—ing me,” to which Travolta said, “That was rough.”

Although watching their significant other have sex with someone else on screen is uncomfortable, the Grease star and his wife of 28 years have a romance that is stronger than ever.

“I think that we were just right together, that we picked the right people and keeping it honest and communicating and checking in with each other,” Preston told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2018. “A relationship doesn’t just happen. You have to work at it. You’ve got to keep it fun and that’s what we do.”

The Last Song actress revealed that the pair spend quality time together all the time, despite their busy schedules. “We dance at home, we go dancing. We play. We do little skits and we put on plays,” she said, noting a lot of their time is also spent with their children. “We have actually a little theater in one of our houses that we do fun plays and skits. We just be goofy.”

The couple have acted together throughout their marriage, but it was a screen test for the 1989 comedy The Experts that they first crossed paths. “She came in this, this gorgeous woman. We had an immediate chemistry,” the Saturday Night Fever star told Us in May 2018.

Preston was married to actor Kevin Gage at the time, but she too was taken aback when she first met her future husband. “I see, no lie, coming across the hall with his two dogs, this really hot guy,” she told Us at the time. “Then he stops and says, ‘Help,’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t. Kill me now.’ You know, like, ‘Oh my God.’ And that was my first meeting with him.”

Travolta and Preston have been married since 1991 and have three children together — daughter Ella, 19, son Benjamin, 9, and son Jett, who died of a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16.