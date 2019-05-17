Johnny Galecki just gave a new meaning to the Big Bang! During a candid Q&A with his Big Bang Theory costars, the actor admitted that he once did the deed at the studio where the CBS sitcom was filmed.

Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski Wolowitz) stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, May 16, after the series finale aired. At one point during the game, Stephen Colbert asked the cast members to raise their hands if they ever had sex with someone in their Big Bang dressing rooms.

Cuoco, 33, burst into laughter before turning to her onscreen husband and real-life ex-boyfriend Galecki, 44, and saying, “You must’ve!” Nayyar, 38, followed suit, prompting the Roseanne alum to ask, “Why are you looking at me?” After a few seconds, Galecki finally copped to it, covering his face with his left hand and sheepishly raising his right.

“There’s one honest person,” Colbert, 55, said as Cuoco interrupted, “And that did not include me. Just FYI!”

None of the other costars raised their hands, though Helberg, 38, jokingly chimed in, “We all used Johnny’s dressing room.”

Galecki and Cuoco secretly dated for nearly two years, starting when Big Bang premiered in 2007. “It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it,” the 8 Simple Rules alum revealed during a 2010 interview with CBS Watch! magazine. “It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it.”

Earlier this month, Cuoco opened up about continuing to work with Galecki after their split. “When we broke up, it was funny because that was when our relationship on the show was hot and heavy. There were a lot of bed scenes,” she told Haute Living Los Angeles. “We were a little like, ‘We were trying to end the relationship and it kept falling back in.’ We got over it really fast, and we’re closer than ever now. It could have gone either way, and I was really proud of us.”

Thursday’s Big Bang finale revealed that Leonard and Penny were expecting. In real life, Cuoco is married to Karl Cook, and Galecki’s girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, is pregnant with their first child.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

