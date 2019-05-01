Unfortunate timing. After Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki decided to call it quits, their Big Bang Theory characters couldn’t keep their hands to themselves.

“We weren’t weird, which is what was weird,” the 33-year-old actress revealed in her Haute Living Los Angeles cover story, released on Wednesday, May 1. “It was a mutual breakup, and you can rarely say that. Johnny and I were friends first, then obviously we dated.”

Cuoco and Galecki, who portray onscreen couple Penny and Leonard on the CBS series, split after two years together in December 2009. While the twosome had broke up in real life, their characters were more in love than ever.

“When we broke up, it was funny because that was when our relationship on the show was hot and heavy. There were a lot of bed scenes,” Cuoco explained. “We were a little like, ‘We were trying to end the relationship and it kept falling back in.’ We got over it really fast, and we’re closer than ever now. It could have gone either way, and I was really proud of us.”

Following her split from Galecki, the 8 Simple Rules alum started seeing Ryan Sweeting. The pair, who wed on New Year’s Eve 2013, were married for less than two years when the actress filed for divorce. After the difficult split, Cuoco met equestrian Karl Cook and walked down the aisle for the second time in July 2018. Galecki, 43, even attended the nuptials.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night,” the Roseanne actor captioned a snap from the wedding via Instagram. “So much love for you both.”

Cuoco credited Cook, 28, for a lot of her happiness during her interview with Haute Living.

“I’m happy! A lot of it is because of my husband. He’s amazing,” she gushed. “What you see is what you get with Karl. People have moods and people change and want to impress, but Karl is just Karl, and he’s taught me to just be Kaley.”

Galecki, for his part, is dating Alaina Meyer, who is 22 years younger than him. The twosome made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards in November 2018.

