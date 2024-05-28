Funds are being raised to support the family of Johnny Wactor in the wake of the late actor’s unexpected death.

“On May 25, my dearest and best friend’s son was murdered. He was the victim of the most senseless crime!” Wactor’s godmother Michaelle Kinard wrote on a GoFundMe page launched on Monday, May 27. “Johnny Wactor, (known to many as Brandon Corbin on General Hospital), was living his dream in L.A. He was fatally shot early Saturday morning when he came upon a crime. Johnny was the kindest soul. My heart is utterly broken and somehow we NEED justice for Johnny!”

Kinard went on to explain that she set up the fundraiser to “raise money for [Johnny’s] mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant, to be able to travel the distance of 2,000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced.”

The description continued: “With God’s will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face-to-face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy. Any excess donations will be donated to the charities the family chooses in memory of Johnny.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

As of Tuesday, May 28, more than 450 people have donated over $51,000, amounting to more than half of the fundraiser’s $100,000 goal.

Wactor was killed in Los Angeles at age 37 on Saturday, May 25. His mother told TMZ one day later that he was with a coworker when they stumbled upon three men attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter. Despite not trying to intervene with the men, Wactor was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johnny’s brother Grant shared more details about the incident in a Monday interview with the Daily Mail, explaining that the soap star noticed the men around his car while walking a female coworker to her vehicle after a bartending shift. According to Grant, Johnny asked the men whether his car was being towed, after which he shielded his coworker upon discovering the men were armed.

Several celebrities honored Johnny with heartfelt tributes, including his former TV wife Sofia Mattsson. “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble,” Mattson captioned several pics of herself and Johnny on General Hospital via Instagram on Sunday, May 26.

She continued: “[He had] a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

The show’s official social media accounts also offered condolences, sharing in a statement, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The actor’s ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, made an emotional plea to those responsible for Johnny’s death in a tearful social media video.

“If the person who did this, if you’re watching, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy,” she said in her emotional Monday upload. “You know, you can get a real job, like, I know the job market’s hard, but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal, you know? Especially take a life over it, like, human life is disregarded too [easily] guys.”