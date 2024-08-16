Johnny Wactor’s mother is calling the arrest of four suspects in the fatal shooting of her son the best gift just two weeks before his birthday.

“It’s a great birthday present for Johnny,” Scarlett Wactor tells Us exclusively of the General Hospital star, who would have turned 38 on August 31.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, August 15, three men, Robert Barceleau, Leonel Gutierrez and Sergio Estrada — all 18 years old — were detained following search warrants Thursday morning conducted throughout several locations in Los Angeles. All three were booked on charges of murder.

A fourth, Frank Olano, 22, was also booked and charged as an accessory.

Wactor’s mother told Us exclusively that although police have not been able to give her many details, which has been “frustrating,” she is “very excited and happy” about the news of the arrests, which she described as “a great thing.”

“I’m hoping to have [the suspects] tried federally,” she said. “I’m still hoping and praying for a stronger penalty … I know [police] don’t want them to walk, either.”

Scarlett added that she’ll be celebrating with Johnny’s friends on his birthday in his hometown of Summerville, South Carolina. “We are going to have some of Johnny’s close friends here and play board games, cook food and have cake,” she noted.

“When Johnny would come home, all his friends would come over and play games and reminisce. I miss that laughter,” she added. “So we’ll do the best we can to tell stories and laugh instead of being sad that I can’t hug and kiss him.”

On August 4, the LAPD shared two photos on X of what appeared to be three people standing outside a car with all of its doors open. The police department shared that they were “attempting to steal a catalytic converter” from Wactor’s vehicle when the actor was “shot in the chest.”

Scarlett confirmed on May 26 that her son died at age 37 while protecting a coworker from the gunmen. “When the person looked up he had on a mask, like a bandana,” she shared exclusively with Us on May 29. “When he saw that he immediately knew something was wrong and that’s when he stepped in front of his coworker.”

Scarlett told Us that Wactor thought his car was getting towed at first — which is why he approached the vehicle. “The car was jacked to one side, angled near his car and one person was down low. That’s why he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’ He was not angry from what I believe,” she said. “He put his hands up and backed up or both and they shot him.”

Us obtained a coroner’s report days later, confirming the actor died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” ABC shared in a statement via X following confirmation of his death. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

General Hospital also remembered the late star during an episode that aired June 11 with a title card that paid tribute to Wactor, who played Brando Corbin.

“In Loving Memory Of Johnny Wactor,” the screen read, alongside a photo of the actor.

In the wake of his death, Johnny’s family and costars have spoken out and demanded justice, including Micah Parker, who marched to Los Angeles City Hall on June 12 to raise awareness about their late friend and asked L.A. officials to continue looking into his murder.