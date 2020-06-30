JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are currently one of Bachelor Nation’s most popular success stories, but the Bachelorette season 12 couple almost called it quits three years ago.

“You get a lot of perfection on the show. You get amazing dates, you see the best of someone. sometimes that not real life,” Rodgers, 31, began during a joint interview with Fletcher, 29, on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, June 29. “You go through ups and downs and we’ve gone through our fair share of ups and downs.”

Fletcher noted that their first year as a couple was “very difficult” for them.

“We went through a lot of different struggles,” the Fletch designer told host Chris Harrison. “And there was a point in that first year where we were like, ‘Whoa, can we even do this?’”

Rodgers explained, “We sat down together and we were like, ‘We love each other, but is that enough right now?’ There was a fork in the road and we choose to stay together and we’re better for it, but it was not easy.”

The college football analyst proposed to the real estate developer during the August 2016 finale of the ABC dating series. While Rodgers didn’t tune into season 12 of The Bachelorette when it originally aired, he watched the condensed version with Fletcher that aired Monday night.

“As much as we were in love then, we’re way more in love now,” Rodgers told Harrison. “But it was just so cool to see that moment because it meant so much to us and it was perfect.”

Fletcher and Rodgers celebrated four years together in May. While they were set to tie the knot the following month, the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We waited four years … What’s waiting an extra almost year?” Fletcher told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “We’re OK waiting. We want to do everything in order. We want to have the bachelor/bachelorette party, we want to have a wedding, we want to have a honeymoon. We want to kind of do everything the way we originally envisioned. So, yes it stinks, but I think we’re totally at peace with the decision.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.