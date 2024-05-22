JoJo Siwa Reveals She Got Punched in the Face on 21st Birthday

JoJo Siwa’s recent birthday celebrations took a bit of a painful turn.

“It’s my 21st birthday, I’m drunk as f—k right now,” Siwa joked in a Sunday, May 19, TikTok video, after which a friend threw pieces of bread at her. “I got punched in the eye. It was really bad, but I’m OK,” she added before jokingly mouthing to the camera, “I’m not OK.”

Sporting a birthday pin and necklace, Siwa proceeded to show off her “liquor spread” of beverage bottles covering her kitchen counters. “Happy 21st birthday to me,” she concluded. Siwa followed up the post with another birthday TikTok video of herself dancing along to her viral single “Karma.”

The Dance Moms alum continued her birthday fun the following day by taking a trip to Disney World. “Happhalpy 21st,” she captioned a Monday, May 20, TikTok clip of her family and friends lip-syncing along to “Karma” while sporting a filter of her sparkly black makeup look from the song’s music video.

Among her party group was Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron, whom she competed against on season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. (Cameron, 31, was one of three celebs to complete the competition’s intense challenges, along with Bachelor alum Nick Viall and Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson.)

Siwa and Cameron formed a close friendship while filming the show. “He’ll be probably the best man at my wedding,” she told Bustle in November 2023. “The best part about being gay is you can have the best man and a maid of honor.”

She went on to joke that she doesn’t find Cameron “hot,” adding, “I tell my friend Tyler Cameron all the time, I’m like, ‘I’m the only girl in America that would not want to be with you.’”

Siwa has been romantically connected to a handful of people since coming out as gay in January 2021, including her on-and-off relationship with Kylie Prew. Siwa revealed last month that she and Prew are still good friends since ending things in June 2022, but shared that she experienced “trauma” after her most recent romance came to an end.

“My last relationship was very public. Our getting together was very public. Our official relationship was very public. Our breakup was very public,” Siwa said on the April 10 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, without naming the ex in question. “There has been a lot that went down that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously. But I had to have my security team handle it.”

She went on to note that things got “really f—ked up” after they “fired back” at each other via social media. “[I] had to have my security team handle — message. I just realized there’s so much that the world doesn’t know, including that,” she added. “Still to this day, I’ll get these comments, and I’m just like, the world doesn’t even know.”

For now, she’s focused on embracing her new, more mature era following the release of “Karma.” Siwa exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the younger — and very colorful — version of herself “will never come back, but I will never hate her.” She added: “I’m always going to be proud of her. That kid got through some s—t.”