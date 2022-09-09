Connecting with someone new! JoJo Siwa seems to have moved on from Kylie Prew with Avery Cyrus — and the Dance Moms alum has Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to thank for the big reveal.

Siwa, 19, and Cyrus, 20, took to TikTok on Sunday, September 4, to share a video of them mouthing a conversation between Kardashian, 43, and Disick, 39. “We’re friends,” the “Boomerang” singer said alongside audio from a past Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

Cyrus, for her part, replied, “Purely platonic.” After Siwa started laughing, the content creator mouthed, “What’s so funny?”

The pair have previously shared glimpses of their quality time together on social media. Siwa uploaded several Instagram photos including a snap of Cyrus on Monday, September 5, writing, “I miss braiding your hair.”

Last month, the singer also shared a TikTok of Cyrus curling her hair. The social media posts come shortly after Prew, 18, confirmed that she was no longer dating Siwa following their brief reconciliation. (Cyrus, for her part, previously dated Soph Mosca.)

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew told her followers via TikTok in August, noting that the split happened “almost two months” prior. “It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Siwa and Prew originally went public with their relationship in February 2021, less than one month after the performer came out.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” Siwa wrote in a sweet Instagram post in honor of the twosome’s anniversary. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!❤️.”

At the time, the Nebraska native gushed about how the couple were able to make their relationship work. “We’re both super honest and we tell each other where we’re going, what we’re doing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “Like, trust is a huge thing with long-distance. And I think that us trusting each other is what makes it work.”

Siwa added: “FaceTime was our best friend, is our best friend. I mean, we technically still are long-distance, but she’s been out in California for a minute now, which has been really nice, but we both just make it work, you know?”

Two months later, Us confirmed that Siwa and Prew called it quits less than one year after making their relationship Instagram official. Before they briefly rekindled their romance earlier this year, the J Team producer opened up about what she was looking for in a potential partner.

“Listen, I want a cuddle buddy bad. I’m not ashamed to admit it,” she revealed to Us in November 2021. “Cuddling is great. Movies are nice. Kisses are great. … I’m not opposed to [dating], if there’s somebody that enters my life tomorrow that I think is awesome and treats me wonderful[ly]. Would I take things very slow because of the position that I’m in? Absolutely. But would a cuddle date hurt anybody? No.”