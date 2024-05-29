Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jon Bon Jovi Gushes Over Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding to Son Jake Bongiovi: ‘The Bride Looked Gorgeous’

By
GettyImages-2149034906 Jon Bon Jovi at Thank You Goodnight UK premiere
Jon Bon Jovi Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi is one proud father-in-law.

The rock legend, 62, opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi’s recent wedding to Millie Bobby Brown, revealing happy details about the newlyweds.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be,” Jon said on BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, May 28.

News of the wedding was confirmed on Friday, May 24, after People reported that the pair had exchanged vows less than a week prior.

Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi Married

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline

A separate report from The Sun at the time further revealed that Bongiovi, 22, and Brown, 20, “quietly” tied the knot during a “very low-key, romantic affair” and are planning “a bigger ceremony” later this year.

The lovebirds were spotted relaxing in the Hamptons on Friday, in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, the couple wore matching silver wedding bands on their left hands as they drove around in a blue convertible.

GettyImages-1780997722-Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at Glamour Women of the Year
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Jon’s commentary on the wedding isn’t the first time he’s shared his feelings about Brown. In an April interview with The Times of London, Jon expressed how excited he was for the Stranger Things star to be joining the family.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” he said. “It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

Brown is now the second daughter-in-law to join Jon’s family this month. His son Jesse Bongiovi reportedly married longtime girlfriend Jesse Light in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 8.

Prettygarden Wrap Floral Maxi Dress

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Best-Selling Wrap Dress is 37% off! View Deal

Jon Bon Jovi Honest Quotes About His Marriage to Dorothea Hurley

Related: Jon Bon Jovi’s Honest Quotes About His Marriage to Dorothea Hurley

Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of Jon and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, were first linked in the summer of 2021. The couple met via Instagram and were friends before they pursued a romance.

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April 2023 by quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Lover” via Instagram. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned the post while sharing a shot of her diamond ring. The dazzling rock had previously belonged to her mother.

Four months later, Brown divulged how she knew Bongiovi was The One. “I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times in August 2023 of their first conversation via Instagram. “As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

In this article

Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Kardashian, Ray J, Kardashians, Housewives

Jon Bon Jovi
Millie Bobby Brown Style Evolution

Millie Bobby Brown
Hub Stranger Things

Stranger Things

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!