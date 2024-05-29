Jon Bon Jovi is one proud father-in-law.

The rock legend, 62, opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi’s recent wedding to Millie Bobby Brown, revealing happy details about the newlyweds.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be,” Jon said on BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, May 28.

News of the wedding was confirmed on Friday, May 24, after People reported that the pair had exchanged vows less than a week prior.

A separate report from The Sun at the time further revealed that Bongiovi, 22, and Brown, 20, “quietly” tied the knot during a “very low-key, romantic affair” and are planning “a bigger ceremony” later this year.

The lovebirds were spotted relaxing in the Hamptons on Friday, in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, the couple wore matching silver wedding bands on their left hands as they drove around in a blue convertible.

Jon’s commentary on the wedding isn’t the first time he’s shared his feelings about Brown. In an April interview with The Times of London, Jon expressed how excited he was for the Stranger Things star to be joining the family.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” he said. “It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

Brown is now the second daughter-in-law to join Jon’s family this month. His son Jesse Bongiovi reportedly married longtime girlfriend Jesse Light in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 8.

Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of Jon and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, were first linked in the summer of 2021. The couple met via Instagram and were friends before they pursued a romance.

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April 2023 by quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Lover” via Instagram. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned the post while sharing a shot of her diamond ring. The dazzling rock had previously belonged to her mother.

Four months later, Brown divulged how she knew Bongiovi was The One. “I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times in August 2023 of their first conversation via Instagram. “As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”