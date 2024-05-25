Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have some new hardware: their wedding rings!

Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, were spotted relaxing in The Hamptons, New York on Friday, May 24, in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, the couple wore matching silver wedding bands on their left hands as they drove around town in a blue convertible.

News broke earlier on Friday that Brown and Bongiovi had secretly tied the knot one week prior. According to The Sun, the couple had a low-key celebration to exchange their vows and are planning to hold a second ceremony later.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Brown and Bongiovi were “both giving their input” on wedding plans with the British actress taking more of a lead.

“He just wants her to be happy and completely trusts her opinion,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2023 of Bongiovi. “He’s an active participant in the planning of it all and is getting more excited every day.”

The insider further noted that the couple also hired a wedding planner to “ensure their vision comes out as planned.” The source added, “They both want this day to be perfect and are focused on every last detail.”

The Stranger Things star was first linked to Bongiovi, one of Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley’s sons, in June 2021.

“We met on Instagram and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” Brown previously marveled during a November 2022 interview with WIRED.

Nearly two years later, Bongiovi popped the question in April 2023 while they were scuba-diving.

“So we go under, and we’re, like, many meters down. And he gives me a shell, and I turn it over, and it’s a ring,” Brown recalled during a March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After Brown said “yes,” she was floored by his ring choice.

“Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie,” she noted at the time. “Jake threw himself, like, so deep, like, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like, your ears — literally your brain will explode.’ [He] opens [his hand] and he saved the ring.”

Brown concluded, “It’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

Bongiovi had proposed with a decoy ring, actually giving Brown her mother’s heirloom ring after they surfaced on the shore. While Brown’s mom gave her blessing to propose, she was not open to Bongiovi taking the bauble on a deep-sea dive out of fear that it would get lost.