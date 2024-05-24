Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, have tied the knot after two years together.

People confirmed the wedding news on Friday, May 24, revealing that the duo had tied the knot less than a week prior. A separate report from The Sun revealed that Brown and Bongiovi “quietly” exchanged their vows and will have “a bigger ceremony” planned for later this year.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” The Sun reported.

The Stranger Things star and Bongiovi — who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley — were first linked in the summer of 2021. The couple met via Instagram and were friends before they pursued a romance.

In April 2023, Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi by quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Lover” via Instagram. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned a post that showed off her diamond ring, which previously belonged to her mother. He also shared photos from the pair’s beach day, writing, “Forever.”

Four months later, Brown divulged how she knew Bongiovi was The One. “I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times in August 2023 of their first conversation, which took place on Instagram. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

Brown went on to say that it was hard to “pinpoint” exactly how she knew Bongiovi was perfect for her, but she had no doubts about their relationship. “It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” she continued. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

Although the pair are young, Brown added that she and Bongiovi both come from parents “that have stayed together for a real long time” and shown them what a healthy marriage looks like.

As Brown and Bongiovi started planning their wedding, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they were enjoying their status as an engaged couple. “Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider said in September 2023.

While they were “both giving their input” and Bongiovi was an “active participant” in the arrangements, he let Brown “take the lead” on the nuptials. “He just wants her to be happy and completely trusts her opinion,” the source revealed.

Despite wanting to be involved every step of the way, Brown and Bongiovi hired a wedding planner to assist them. “Even though they’ve been very hands-on with the planning process, they really want to enjoy their special day,” the insider told Us. “They have a professional to ensure their vision comes out as planned. They both want this day to be perfect and are focused on every last detail.”