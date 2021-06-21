New romance? Millie Bobby Brown stepped out with new man Jake Bongiovi weeks after sparking romance speculation.

The Stranger Things star, 17, was spotted holding hands with Jon Bon Jovi’s son on Thursday, June 17, in New York City, seemingly confirming their relationship. The Godzilla vs. Kong actress wore a pink skirt, white shirt, gold necklace, floral-print flats and sunglasses as she walked side by side with the 19-year-old, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Bongiovi opted for tan, black and blue striped shorts, a matching tan button-down bowling shirt and sneakers while holding tight to his lady in the Big Apple. He carried Brown’s peace-sign printed blue tote bag, which held the Enola Holmes star’s puppy, Winnie.

The duo were first linked earlier this month when the New Jersey native shared a photo with the Intruders alum on social media. “Bff <3,” the Pennington School alum captioned a car selfie with Brown on June 3.

“BFF 🦄,” the actress wrote in the Instagram comments.

The duo continued to exchange flirty social media messages throughout the month, causing some fans to think that they are more than just friends.

“Wednesday mood,” Bongiovi — who is one of the “It’s My Life” musician, 59, and wife Dorothea Hurley’s four children —wrote alongside a throwback photo from his childhood, one day before being photographed with Brown in New York. Brown commented, “ADORBS.”

The English actress shared a pretty solo shot on her Instagram page on Friday, June 18, which caught the attention of her rumored beau.

“Friyay!” the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress captioned a photo of herself wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, gold necklace and matching rings. Bongiovi replied, “Definitely.”

He later posted a photo of Brown’s arm (wearing the same black top) and handbag while spending time with her over the weekend via his Instagram Story.

The Girls I’ve Been star was previously linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson in January 2020, following her relationship with social media star Jacob Sartorius. Us Weekly broke the news of Brown and Sartorius’ romance in January 2018. They parted ways seven months later.

“The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual,” the producer wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram Story in July 2018. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”