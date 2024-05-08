Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse Bongiovi has seemingly married longtime girlfriend Jesse Light.

Bongiovi, 29, and Light, 30, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday, May 7, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple tied the knot at the same Las Vegas chapel where Bongiovi’s parents, Jon and Dorothea Hurley, eloped in 1989, People reported the following day.

Light, who is an executive producer on reality TV shows including Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise and Southern Hospitality, previously shared photos from her Bachelorette Party.

“Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?” she captioned April Instagram snaps of herself posing and dancing on a table in a little white bedazzled dress and sheer veil.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024 The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Bongiovi and Light announced their engagement in August 2022.

“⚠️Time to BeReal⚠️,” Bongiovi jokingly wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of the pair kissing during the proposal. He set the scene with bouquets, flower petals and candles at the outdoor locale.

Bongiovi, who cofounded the wine company Hampton Water with his dad, previously showed his support for one of Light’s career wins. In a January Instagram photo dump he included a snap of himself wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Light’s appearance on Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.

The twosome’s wedding comes ahead of Jesse’s brother Jake Bongiovi’s nuptials to fiancée Millie Bobby Brown. Jake, who turned 22 on Tuesday, and Brown, 20, announced their engagement in August 2023.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown captioned an Instagram photo of her diamond engagement ring at the time, quoting Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”

Related: Jon Bon Jovi’s Family Guide: Wife Dorothea, 4 Kids, More A family that rocks together, rolls together. Jon Bon Jovi might be one of the world’s biggest rock stars, but perhaps his biggest role is being a father to his and wife Dorothea Hurley’s four kids. The musician (real name John Bongiovi) married his high school sweetheart in 1989, a decision he told Men’s Health […]

Jon, 62, who shares Jesse, Jake, daughter Stephanie, 30, and son Romeo, 20, with Dorothea, 61, was asked whether he thought Jake was too young to get engaged during a May 2023 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM Show.

“I don’t know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” the musician answered. “I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Jon and Hurley know a thing about young love, as they are high school sweethearts. The Bon Jovi frontman has recently been candid about the mistakes he’s made in his marriage.

“I got away with murder. I’m a rock and roll star, I’m not a saint,” Jon recalled during an April 2024 interview with ABC News. “You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life – I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good.”

Related: Jon Bon Jovi's Honest Quotes About Marriage to Dorothea Hurley While Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley fell in love at a young age, they have worked through their marital struggles. The couple grew up in the same hometown and met while attending Sayreville War Memorial High School. During a joint appearance on the Howard Stern Show in 2023, Hurley teased that when they were […]

However, the rock star emphasized that he would never do any “stupid thing” to “jeopardize” his relationship with Hurley.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her,” he said. “Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it.”

Later that month, Jon cited “mutual admiration” as the secret to his lasting marriage.

“You wake up in the morning excited to be with each other,” he said. “And you admire each other. And you respect each other. It’s a pleasure to do. It’s a pleasure to be.”