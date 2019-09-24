Jon Cryer Denies Demi Moore’s Claim That She Took His Virginity

Demi Moore didn’t hold back while writing about her exes in her new memoir, Inside Out, but Jon Cryer is challenging the actress’ claim that she took his virginity.

“Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” the 54-year-old actor tweeted on Tuesday, September 24, after the book was released.

In Inside Out, Moore, 56, wrote about her hookup with the Pretty in Pink star while they were filming 1984’s No Small Affair.

“Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie,” Moore wrote after revealing she started doing cocaine at the same time. “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

After his denial, Cryer sent Moore some love.

“But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”

Moore went on to marry Cryer’s future Two and a Half Men costar Ashton Kutcher. The Striptease actress detailed their relationship and her subsequent relapse in the book.

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore wrote. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too.”

Moore and Kutcher, 41, tied the knot in 2005. They called it quits in 2011 after Us Weekly broke the news of the Ranch star’s alleged affair. The G.I. Jane actress claimed in the book that agreeing to have threesomes with her then-husband led to the breakdown of their marriage.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

Moore and Kutcher finalized their divorce in 2013. He married Mila Kunis, with whom he shares two children, in 2015. The Empire actress told The Washington Post on Tuesday that she and Kutcher are “friendly,” but “not hanging out.”

Moore revealed she is on better terms, however, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, whom she was married to from 1987 to 2000. They share daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

