Calling himself out! Jon Cryer poked fun at making headlines with his wife, Lisa Joyner, for kissing at a farmers’ market over the weekend.

“🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨. My wife and I went to the Farmers Market!!!” the Two and a Half Men alum, 57, joked via Twitter on Monday, April 3, while sharing an article from Daily Mail that had pictures from his and his wife’s outing over the weekend.

The outlet shared photos of Cryer and Joyner, 56, talking while they walked through a farmers’ market in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 2. Another snap showed the couple sharing a smooch.

Several Twitter users replied to Cryer’s sarcastic comment with witty replies of their own. “TMI, Jon,” one person replied. “And kissed. What a scandal!” another retorted. “Good to see you’re getting ahead of this story,” said a third user.

The Pretty in Pink actor and TV host tied the knot in June 2007. Two years after their nuptials, they adopted a daughter named Daisy, now 13. Before meeting Joyner, Cryer was married to Sarah Trigger from 1999 to 2004. The pair share son Charlie, whom they welcomed in 2000.

The Supergirl actor was also previously linked to Demi Moore, with whom he worked in the 1984 film No Small Affair. In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, the Ghost actress, 60, claimed that Cryer had lost his virginity to her. The New York native spoke out about Moore’s claims on social media.

“Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” he tweeted in September 2019, after the book was released.

In her tell-all, the Indecent Proposal star wrote that Cryer had “fell for” her “in real life” while they were hooking up on set while also revealing that she started doing cocaine at the same time. “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him,” she penned.

Cryer, for his part, did admit that Moore was “right” about one thing. “But she’s right [about] the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life,” he added. “I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world.”