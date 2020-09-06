Shots fired. Jon Cryer and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz battled over their political views via Twitter, but the war of words took an unexpected turn toward Charlie Sheen‘s role on Two and a Half Men.

The Pretty in Pink star, 55, sent a series of tweets on Saturday, September 5, showing his support for Phil Ehr — the Democrat candidate in Florida — and criticized the Republican politician, 38.

Cryer claimed Gaetz “invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress.”

Gaetz fired back by taking aim at Cryer’s acting skills on Two and a Half Men. “Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men,” he tweeted.

The Big Time Adolescence star clapped back, “Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?”

Gaetz replied, “What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.”

Two and a Half Men — which premiered in 2003 — starred Sheen, 55, as Charlie, a womanizing jingle writer whose brother, Alan (Cryer), and nephew, Jake (Angus T. Jones), moved into his Malibu beach house after Alan’s wife, Judith Harper (Marin Hinkle), filed for divorce. The CBS sitcom was forced into a production hiatus at the end of season 8 after Sheen’s increasingly erratic behavior led to a rehab stint in 2010.

However, after the Anger Management alum publicly attacked the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, the network fired him from the show in 2011. The season 9 premiere kicked off with Charlie being killed off the series. Charlie’s house was sold to Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher), who allowed Alan and Jake to continue living in the house. Kutcher, 42, continued to star on the show for the remaining four seasons until its series finale in 2015.

Sheen told Us Weekly in February 2019 that he did attempt to make amends with Lorre, 67, for his actions.

“I sent a letter to Chuck saying, ‘Hey, congrats on all the stuff you’re doing. I’m doing great and here’s my number.’ … There’s goodwill out there,” he said at the time, adding that the producer did not respond.