Jon Gosselin Says Sex Life Is Better Than Ever After Weight Loss

Jon Gosselin’s weight loss has improved more than one area of his life.

“I saw muscle development that was better, energy levels were increasing, my sex life was increasing — sex has been better than ever,” Gosselin, 47, told the US Sun on Wednesday, July 24. “I feel like I did years ago.”

The former Jon and Kate Plus Eight star, who’s currently in a relationship with Stephanie Lebo, told the outlet that he had low testosterone levels, so he began injecting himself with the hormone after receiving the advice from doctors.

“If your testosterone’s low — like mine was 200 — and your average is between 800 and 1,100, then no matter how hard you work out, you still store fat in your body,” he explained. “You’re just not gaining muscle.”

After losing weight, Gosselin tightened his loose skin with the CellSound treatment and focused on his abdomen area where it’s “flabby.”

“Taking testosterone, CellSound to tighten my skin on my abdomen for my appearance and working out has definitely, definitely improved my libido – and [of course] my beautiful partner here, my fiancée,” he said. “You know, losing weight and us being so attracted to each other, it has definitely improved everything, our relationship and our sex life in the bedroom and out of the bedroom.” (Gosselin and Lebo don’t appear to be engaged, but he said on the The Domenick Nati Show earlier this month that he plans to propose by Thanksgiving.)

Along with CellSound, Gosselin has turned to working out with a personal trainer, cutting out alcohol and taking semaglutide.

“Overall, I probably feel the best I’ve ever felt in a long, long time, probably since my 20s, before TV,” Gosselin said. “And I don’t know. I’m always excited, and I feel like 18 again. It’s way different.”

Lebo clarified to the outlet that the couple did have a sex life before he lost weight. “But you think something’s wrong with you, and he says it’s not, then you get in an argument — and it really turns out to be a medical issue,” she said. “I mean he can calm it down a little bit now because I am tired!”

Earlier this month, Jon and daughter Hannah Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that they have lost more than 50 and 25 pounds, respectively. (While ex-wife Kate Gosselin received primary custody of their minor children following their 2009 divorce, Jon received custody of Hannah and son Collin, both 20, in 2018.)

The father-daughter duo credited their diet and workout regime, as well as the weight loss medication to their slimed figure.

“I’m really comfortable right now and now I have my routine,” he shared. “I’ve been ready for a long time, I just want it very perfect and things to be in place … I’ve just never been in a relationship that was so easy.”