Jon Gosselin has revealed a surprising new development in his complicated family dynamics.

Despite not being on speaking terms with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin or several of their children, Jon, 47, shared that girlfriend Stephanie Lebo speaks to his family.

“Everything seems copacetic,” he said of the surprising line of communication during an appearance on the Dom Nati Show on Thursday, July 18. Jon went on to say that the interactions between Stephanie and his estranged family are very casual.

“They just said ‘Hi’ or something like that… like ‘Hey, I’m with your daughter’ or ‘Hey, you’re with my daughter,’” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained.

Related: Kate and Jon Gosselin’s Drama-Filled History Kate and Jon Gosselin have been making headlines for more than a decade. The former couple, who tied the knot in 1999, introduced the world to their family following the birth of their sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden. After the family of 10 — Jon and Kate also share twins Mady and […]

“Maybe it’s just easier to talk to someone that’s with me but not me,” Jon said. “Under the scrutiny of everything that transpired, it might just be easier for them to talk to a third party individual that’s totally integrated into my life.”

Jon also disclosed his plans to propose to Stephanie, saying he aims to do so before Thanksgiving. He shared that they intend to keep their wedding intimate initially, with plans for a larger reception later. Despite the strained relationships, Jon emphasized that all of his children would be invited to the wedding.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite,” he said, noting that the invitation would likely be extended through his daughter Hannah, 20. “Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and can make their own adult decisions.”

Jon and Kate rose to fame on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran from 2007 to 2017. The series followed the couple as they attempted to raise their suddenly large family — which includes twins Mady and Cara, 23, and sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel. The show was rebranded to Kate Plus 8 following Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce. While Kate was granted primary custody of their minor children after their split, Jon later received custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018.

Related: Where Jon and Kate Gosselin Stand With Each of Their 8 Children Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin rose to fame because of their family, but the duo haven’t always been on good terms with all of their kids. The former couple, who were married from 1999 to 2009, became parents in October 2000 with the arrival of twins Mady and Cara. In 2004, the Gosselins became a […]

In a recent interview, Jon and Hannah opened up about their impressive weight loss journey.

“I feel great,” Hannah shared interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Tuesday, July 16. “I’m really happy.”

Jon and Hannah have lost 50 and 25 pounds, respectively, by adopting a high-protein diet of lean meats and fish, cutting out fast food and maintaining a daily workout routine. In addition, they both used a base semaglutide weight loss medication.

“We are weaning ourselves off of [the semaglutide] and actively changing our lives,” Hannah said.