Kate Gosselin shared a rare photo of her now-adult children while celebrating the sextuplets’ 20th birthday.

“No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you!” Gosselin, 49, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, May 12. “Who feels old? I know I do!”

In the image, four of Gosselin’s six youngest kids — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah — were all smiles as they posed behind a birthday cake that was decorated with a pickle. The caption also featured two hashtags that read, “#20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE,” along with a series of celebratory emojis. Two of the sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, were noticeably absent from the photo.

Kate shares the sextuplets with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The former couple also share twins Mady and Cara, both 23.

Jon, 47, and Kate rose to fame through their TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired on the network for 10 years from 2007 to 2017. The exes got married in 1999 and split in 2009. Their breakup was followed by a nasty divorce, which gave Kate primary custody of their then-minor children.

Kate had Collin admitted to a treatment facility in 2016, claiming that he had multiple behavioral outbursts. Both Collin and his father denied the allegations, leading Jon to seek primary custody of his son in 2018. He also received custody of Hannah.

The remaining six children and Kate have not been on speaking terms with Jon for years, but Jon is looking to rectify the estranged relationship.

“I always wish for the best for everything, but as adults now they have to make that decision,” the former reality star told Us Weekly exclusively late last month. “I can’t keep on reaching out and being burned all the time.”

Jon went on to say he has the same “hope” for his relationship with Kate.

“I mean, our kids are going to get married at some point,” he added. “A lot [is] on her part because I’ve reached out, I’ve olive-branched a lot and I get shot down.”

Jon went on to say that Collin and Hannah “are great” despite the ongoing familial issues. (Collin enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2023, while Hannah is currently a student at the University of Miami.)

“They store their stuff at my house, and they come and go as they please. And they’re grown-ups,” he added of the two kids. “The other kids talk to Hannah, not Collin. Yeah, I always try [too], but I don’t get responses. So maybe in the future.”