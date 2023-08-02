Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo were all smiles as they made their official debut as a couple.

The pair posed for photos obtained by The Sun on Tuesday, August 1, while on a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, at the Ette Hotel. During their romantic getaway, Gosselin, 46, and Lebo, 35 hung out by the pool, enjoyed a couple’s spa session and had a romantic dinner.

One day prior to their outing, Gosselin and Lebo went public with their relationship after dating for two years in secret. The duo connected at a mutual friend’s party months after Gosselin split from ex Colleen Conrad in 2021.

“We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Gosselin told The Sun on Tuesday. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen and I broke up.”

After their initial meeting. Gosselin and Lebo started messaging and “never stopped talking.” A few days after their meet-cute, the twosome went on a date and their feelings intensified. As their connection progressed, Gosselin checked in with their mutual friend, who hosted the bash, to get his blessing before he made things official with Lebo.

Before meeting Lebo, Gosselin had his fair share of ups and downs in his love life, most

famously with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Jon and Kate, 48, were married for two decades before she filed for divorce in 2009. The exes share eight children, twins Mady and Cara, both 22, as well as sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, all 19.

Jon opened up about the toll his marriage had on his family and alleged that Kate had a negative impact on his other relationships.

“I was segregated from my family with Kate. It was Kate and the kids and that was it,” he claimed while speaking to The Sun on Tuesday. “She doesn’t talk to her own family so she tried to segregate me from mine until I woke up one day. Now I call my mom every day and I call Steph’s mom every day.”

Meanwhile, in his new romance with Lebo, Jon shared that he feels relieved that he can move on and have a happy and healthy relationship.

“I never thought relationships were easy,” he confessed. “I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Screw you, you’re famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.’ But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy.”