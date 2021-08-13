It’s over. Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, have called it quits after seven years together.

In Touch broke the news of the duo’s split on Thursday, August 12. According to the outlet, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 44, and nurse practitioner, 51, “tried it all” to make their relationship work, including couples therapy and family counseling. The pair met as kids in Pennsylvania, but didn’t start dating until 2014.

“I’ve known Colleen my whole life,” the reality star told Us Weekly in 2018. “We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

Conrad recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and underwent a single mastectomy in July.

“I have been putting this off and debated even posting,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 7. “I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast.”

Less than a week after her mammogram, Conrad was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. After her mastectomy last month, doctors downgraded her cancer to stage 1, but she’s still waiting to find out if she’ll need chemotherapy.

“The reason I decided to post this was that I was lucky that it was caught early,” she told her Instagram followers. “And to remind everyone not to put off your mammograms and do your monthly breast exams. Set a monthly alarm if needed. Even men, who can also get breast cancer. Early detection will make the world of difference and give you a better fighting chance.”

In the same post, Conrad thanked her friends and family for their support, but did not mention Gosselin, who last appeared in one of her photos in November 2020 when the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary.

Two days before she shared news of her breast cancer, Conrad posted a graphic reading, “You find out who’s really there for you when need them the most.” In her Instagram caption, she added: “This says it all.”

While they were together, Conrad maintained a close relationship with Gosselin’s children. The DJ shares eight kids with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin: 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 17-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis. Conrad also has two children of her own from a previous relationship.