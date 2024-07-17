Jon and Hannah Gosselin have teamed up to help each other on their weight loss journeys.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Tuesday, July 16, The father-daughter duo opened up about how they lost more than a combined 75 pounds. “I feel great,” Hannah, 20, stated. “I’m really happy.”

Jon, 47, and Hannah have lost 50 and 25 pounds, respectively, after adapting a diet of high-protein foods, lean meats and fish. In addition to ditching fast food and working out every day, the pair began using a base semaglutide weight loss medication with the help of Dan Holtz of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.

“[We are] weaning ourselves off of [the semaglutide] and actively changing our lives,” Hannah told the outlet.

Jon has also worked on treating his low testosterone and has undergone multiple CellSound treatments. “I’m really comfortable right now and now I have my routine,” he shared. “I’ve been ready for a long time, I just want it very perfect and things to be in place … I’ve just never been in a relationship that was so easy.”

The former TLC star went on to note that his confidence level has been boosted by his weight loss results. “I work out at the beach and sometimes I don’t wear a shirt because it’s 100 degrees outside now. Before I would just sweat through it, now [I take it off],” he said. “I have these things called abs. They just appeared.”

Hannah added that she “danced around my room” after trying on a pair of shorts she last wore two years ago, stating, “I was so happy. It was the best feeling ever.”

She continued: “You probably would not have caught me in a swimsuit last summer. I don’t even think I went to the beach. I have been spending my whole summer at the pool, at the beach, out with my friends. It really is a confidence booster to know that you look in the mirror and you’re happy with the way that you look.”

Hannah is one of Jon and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s eight children. The family — which includes twins Mady and Cara, 23, and sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — rose to fame on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran from 2007 to 2017. The series was rebranded to Kate Plus 8 following Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce.

While Kate was granted primary custody of their minor children following their divorce, Jon later received custody of Hannah and Colin in 2018.

Despite being estranged from his other six children, Jon exclusively told Us Weekly that he hopes to make amends one day. “I always wish for the best for everything, but as adults now they have to make that decision,” he said in April. “I can’t keep reaching out and being burned all the time.”

Jon, who has been dating Stephanie Lebo since 2021, added: “I would hope [things would improve]. I mean, our kids are going to get married at some point. A lot [is] on her part because I’ve reached out, I’ve olive-branched a lot and I get shot down.”

Kate, 49, celebrated the sextuplet’s 20th birthday back in May, though her birthday Instagram tribute did not include Hannah and Collin. “No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!” she captioned a pic of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel posing with a birthday cake.