Hannah Gosselin is opening up about life with her first boyfriend, Lennon Johnson Jr. — and if her mom, is opening up about life with her first boyfriend,— and if her mom, Kate Gosselin , has had a chance to meet him.

“Well, yeah. She’s my mom,” Hannah, 19, told Entertainment Tonight in a Wednesday, February 21, interview. “We talk about school and we talk about life.”

Hannah and Lennon, 21, met through mutual friends and started dating after realizing they had formed a connection. The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2023, and have even started their own YouTube channel titled “Lennon & Hannah.”

Despite introducing Lennon to her mom, Hannah has no plans on listening to what anyone has to say about her first major romance. “I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I’m open to listening to everybody’s opinion,” she said. “But at the end of the day, my choices are my choices.”

Related: Where Jon and Kate Gosselin Stand With Each of Their 8 Children Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin rose to fame because of their family, but the duo haven’t always been on good terms with all of their kids. The former couple, who were married from 1999 to 2009, became parents in October 2000 with the arrival of twins Mady and Cara. In 2004, the Gosselins became a […]

“He’s very kind,” she continued. “He’s really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him.”

Although Kate’s opinions on Hannah’s love life are unclear, her father, Jon Gosselin, has a great dynamic with her boyfriend. Jon, 46, told ET that the duo have “a lot in common” and talk often. Jon’s mom, Pamela Castello — Hannah’s grandmother — has also given her stamp of approval.

“Oh, she actually likes Lennon,” Hannah shared. “He sat and he held the umbrella for her while it rained and they talked. They get along.”

Kate, 48, and Jon share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, 22, and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah. The family was catapulted into stardom after the launch of their show John & Kate Plus 8 in April 2007. When the show came to an end in 2009, Jon and Kate filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

Although Kate initially had custody of the kids, Collin moved in with Jon in 2018 and Hannah joined him the following year. It was later revealed that Collin found solace with Jon after Kate sent him to the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute to address his “special needs.”

In April 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hannah faced her own set of issues with her mother. “[Kate has] definitely spent a lot of time making sure the kids don’t spend time together because she’s really upset Hannah chose to live with Jon,” the insider told Us at the time, noting that Hannah and Kate weren’t really speaking.

As for Hannah’s bond with her other siblings, the insider told Us that she would “love to spend time with them. It just hasn’t been possible.” The source added that Hannah “does hope that at one point she can see her brothers and sisters” as they were all “very, very” close growing up.

“Her leaving to go live with Jon had absolutely nothing to do with her brothers and sisters,” the insider explained. “She loves them to death.”

After moving to Pennsylvania with Jon, Hannah graduated high school and is in college majoring in business administration with hopes of one day owning her own business.

“I’ve already missed two days of class and I’m stressed about it,” Hannah said while speaking to ET from Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday. “Now I’m going to write my essay on the plane ride back home. It’s a lot, but I’m never going to let those grades drop.”

She added, “I want to own my own business and be a successful business gal. Lennon will do the cyber security for my business.”