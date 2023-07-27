Collin and Hannah Gosselin’s allegations against their mom, Kate Gosselin, in the Vice documentary don’t sit well with their other siblings, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“The kids who live with Kate haven’t had much contact with Collin and his sister Hannah since they went to live with Jon [Gosselin],” the insider says. “It’s safe to say they won’t now after this doc.”

Kate, 48, and ex-husband Jon, 46, share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, 22, and sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, 19.

While both Collin and Hannah spoke about their upbringing in Vice’s Dark Side of the 2000s documentary, their siblings chose to stay quiet.

“They don’t want the attention or the fame,” the source tells Us of the rest of the Gosselin brood. “This is embarrassing for them.”

The cracks within the Gosselin family became apparent when Kate and Jon divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Kate originally had custody of all their children, but Collin and Hannah moved in with their father in 2018. It was later revealed that Collin found solace with Jon after spending two years at the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute to address his “special needs.”

Collin and Kate have been estranged since she sent him to the mental health facility in 2016 — and their dynamic made headlines once again earlier this month when Collin claimed in the July 19 episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the 2000s series that his mother institutionalized him as a teenager to cover up her alleged abuse of him.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that my mother was — wait, real quick. Can I use the word ‘abusive’ or are they not allowed to use that on air?” Collin began his interview for the show.

After a producer asked whether Collin was “trying to say your mother was abusive to you,” Collin said yes. “Well, yeah. That’s kind of the reason why she sent me away,” he alleged. “I was starting to tell people what was going on at home, and she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out.”

Hannah, for her part, recalled in the docuseries how Collin “would be separated” from her and their siblings growing up. “He would not get to come outside and play with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us,” she told the cameras. “I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable.”

Kate, meanwhile, denied the allegations in a statement on July 21. She claimed at the time that Collin “has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses.” His alleged “many attacks/outbursts” led Kate to admit Collin to a treatment facility.

She insisted that she “never wanted to have to” speak out against her son, but felt she had “been backed into a corner and left with no choice.” Kate alleged that she took “all measures” to home to “safeguard every member of our family” before admitting Collin to an institution.

Kate further claimed that when Jon removed Collin from treatment in 2018 his “unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued.”

Despite saying she still loves Collin with “all [her] heart,” Kate alleged that he is “a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help.” She noted that “his brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.”

That same day, Jon slammed his ex-wife for her allegedly “false accusations regarding Collin.” He told The U.S. Sun on July 21 that Kate’s comments were “just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward” Collin.

“True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public,” Jon added. “Do not forget that a judge awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father.”

For more on Collin’s ups and downs with parents Kate and Jon pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.