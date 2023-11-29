When it comes to stripping down on screen, Jon Hamm is only concerned about the room temperature.

The actor, 52, portrays murderous sheriff Roy Tillman on season 5 of Hulu’s Fargo, which premiered earlier this month. For episode 2, Hamm was asked to get naked while filming an exterior scene of the show, which was filmed in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“I thought I had a rider in my contract where naked’s fine, cold naked is not great,” Hamm, 52, quipped during his Tuesday, November 28, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I’m more of a warm naked guy.”

Hamm explained that while the show takes place in North Dakota and Minnesota, he filmed in Canada where he often faced below-freezing cold temperatures. “In Celsius, zero is freezing. … But then it gets down to, like, minus 30, and you go, ‘This is not safe,’” he joked.

During the scene in question, Hamm’s character gets interrogated by two FBI agents while basking in a hot tub naked. As he exits the jacuzzi, viewers are given a flash of Hamm’s backside while he seemingly exposes himself to the agents.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked about what the actors playing the FBI agents saw while shooting the scene, Hamm said with a smirk, “The glory of God’s creation, really.”

Hamm added that there was actually a “flesh-colored sock” that gets “cinched” tightly around him, which he described as “not pleasant.”

“They call it a c—k sock, Jimmy,” Hamm said of the contraption. When Kimmel, 56, wondered if there was a “handler” who dealt with the sock, Hamm said, “If there is one, I did not use one. I handled that myself. Going on 52 years of experience. I’m real good.”

The Mad Men alum also got candid about the prosthetic nipple rings he wore on set, sharing that there is a department that is dedicated to making the accessories look authentic.

“They were real nipple rings pierced through a fake nipple,” he explained. “There is a prosthetic department. Magic doesn’t happen by itself. That guy’s whole job was making nipples.” He added, laughing: “There’s the people at Gerber and then there’s this guy.”

Hamm first opened up about the faux-nipple process during a Fargo screening earlier this month.

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” he explained at the time. “The crew doesn’t get enough credit.”

Hamm stars alongside Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery for season 5 of the anthology series, which is inspired by the 1996 movie of the same name. Fargo, which premiered on FX in 2014, was created by Noah Hawley and is executive produced by Joe and Ethan Coen, who directed the original film.

“This idea that in polite society, people don’t know how to bend,” Hawley teased of season 5’s inspiration during the show’s screening. “They just break because they’re putting it all down and putting on this brave face. And of course, they become these passive-aggressive people. But I look around and I don’t see a lot of passive aggression anymore. I see a lot? of aggressive aggression. So, the question really becomes, what happens to the basically decent people that we tell stories about all the time, to put them into this situation where their neighbors are now turning on each other?”