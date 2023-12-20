After Jonathan Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment against his ex girlfriend, Grace Jabarri, she called for donations to the domestic violence support organization that represented her in the trial.

As the British dancer turned 31 on Tuesday, December 19, she requested that her Instagram followers donate to Sanctuary for Families, which assists victims of domestic violence.

“For my birthday, if you want.. a donation to @sffny, a charity that helped me so much this year, would be the best gift you could give,” Jabbari wrote via her Instagram Story. “Thank you so much @sffny, and everyone else…For everything.”

The organization posted via Instagram on Monday, December 18, that it was “proud to have represented Ms. Jabbari throughout this process and will continue to support her on her journey toward justice and healing.”

The director of Sanctuary for Families Incarcerated Gender Violence Survivors Initiative, Ross Kramer, served as Jabbari’s attorney during the trial.

“We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict,” Kramer added. “Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”

“Ms. Jabbari’s resolve to see this case through to the end demonstrates her tremendous strength and resilience,” he continued. “Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice.”

Major, 34, was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree. The Creed III star was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

His sentencing is set for February 6.

Following his conviction, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told CNN the actor “looks forward to fully clearing his name.” She added, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

The charges were from an alleged fight between Major and Jabbari that occurred in a car in March. Majors denied the accusations at the time and claimed he was a victim of abuse.

On March 25, Majors was arrested in New York City following an alleged domestic violence incident. Three days later, he was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. He allegedly hit Jabbari “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear” and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” according to CNN.

During the trial, Jabbari testified that she saw a message pop onto his phone that read, “I wish I were kissing you.” She recalled in court that Majors told her, “It’s not what it seems, baby.” She said she grabbed his phone, and “he tried to pry the phone from my fingers,” and she felt “a really hard blow against my head” that “took me aback.”

Major starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Jabbari served as a movement coach for the film. They met on the set in London and began dating in August 2021.

Hours after the verdict, Majors was fired by Marvel Studios, Us Weekly confirmed.

The actor was set to be the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing various men with the same face throughout the multiverse. After appearing as the character He Who Remains in Loki season 1, he returned as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then played Victor Timely in Loki season 2 earlier this year. It was anticipated that Major would appear in several more Marvel films.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.