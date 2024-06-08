Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel “haven’t actually” picked their wedding date just yet, but planning is underway.

“We’re working on it, and I think our goal is to keep it intimate,” Jonathan, 46, shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, joking that his twin brother, Drew Scott, will “probably be invited” to the event.

When he does eventually walk down the aisle, Jonathan doesn’t expect that much will change.

“I already play that role,” Jonathan said of his relationship with Deschanel, 44. The “main thing” the couple wants is to have “a kick-ass party with the people we love.” So, they’re really looking forward to the reception.

Related: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Relationship Timeline Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel found each other at just the right time in their lives — and their whirlwind relationship took fans by surprise. The Property Brothers star and New Girl alum first met while filming for Carpool Karaoke in September 2019, and hit it off almost instantly. Us Weekly confirmed the news of […]

“The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception,” Jonathan continued. “It’s going to be a blast.”

Throughout their relationship, Jonathan has been open about the way things might not have worked out between himself and Deschanel if they’d met years prior.

“Zooey and I were very different people,” Jonathan told Us. “I mean, we’ve both been married before, but even when we were younger, you’re looking for different things, and who knows what we were looking for at that time?”

Jonathan met Deschanel while filming Carpool Karaoke in 2019, and he told Us that the news of her split from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik was not public yet. So, “we hit it off just in a friendly way” at first, he added.

“In the coming weeks, [I] realized that there is chemistry and realized, ‘Oh, she is single,’” he recalled. “We actually talked every day.”

Related: HGTV Stars' Dating Histories Through the Years Over the years, the hosts and personalities on various HGTV series have been outspoken about their relationships. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made a splash on the network when their show Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013, chronicling their property flips in Southern California and their family life as a then-married couple and parents of two. The real estate […]

Shortly after they met, Us Weekly confirmed Jonathan and Deschanel had started dating. The couple announced their engagement in August 2023.

Deschanel was married to Pechenik for four years, with their relationship officially coming to an end in 2020. The exes share kids Elsie Otter, 8, and Charlie Wolf, 6. Jonathan and ex-wife Kelsy Ully were married from 2007 to 2013.

“When we met, it was amazing because we both had been through unsuccessful relationships,” Jonathan gushed of his now-fiancée. “You learn what you do not want, and you also think of the things that you do want — and the synergy was incredible. Instantly we hit it off. Still to this day, we have these nerdy, cute moments where we’re just like, ‘Wow, how did it take so long for this to happen?’”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.