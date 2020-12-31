Can you believe?! Jonathan Van Ness revealed that he tied the knot earlier this year in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of the new year.

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other,” the Queer Eye star, 33, wrote on Thursday, December 21, alongside a slideshow of his favorite moments from the past year. “I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

The Illinois native shared a sweet snapshot of him holding hands with his partner, later identified as Mark London, on what appeared to be their wedding day.

“I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time @nicolacoughlan & co. I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible.. virtually,” Van Ness continued. “But these new friends I can’t wait to hug irl @ashleemariepreston – and for all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I’m hopeful for our future.”

Van Ness’ ode to 2020 also included shout-outs to Olympian Simone Biles, his dog Pablo and his Queer Eye costars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Tan France, with whom he celebrated an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program in September.

“Last but not least, the last time I got to see my mom, who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon,” the reality star concluded. “I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days 💗🏳️‍🌈.”

Famous friends gushed over Van Ness’ big secret and wished the happy couple all the best. “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! 🤣 love you Mark and Johnny! ♥️,” Berk, 39, wrote in the comments.

France, for his part, made a New Year’s resolution to see the newlyweds in-person. “Happy New Year, Jackaaay!” he wrote. “I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage ❤️.”

Earlier this month, Van Ness opened up about what it’s like to pursue romantic relationships as a person who’s been diagnosed with HIV. The “Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness” podcast host publicly revealed his journey with HIV during a September 2019 interview with The New York Times.

“There’s a younger part in me that was scared that if I did come out with my status and talk about it, that that was going to be the only facet of me that people were going to want to talk about or think about or acknowledge,” Van Ness recently told Self magazine. “[But] if that’s the only facet that people are going to see me for, that’s on them, that’s not on me.”