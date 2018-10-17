Jordan Kimball once avidly swiped right, but following his tumultuous split from fiancée Jenna Cooper, the model is taking a break from dating apps.

“Just to take it back to The Bachelorette, I had over 4,000 matches on Tinder, so you know I’ve always had a way with women,” the 26-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 13, at the Supermodels Unlimited 18th Anniversary Celebration in Hollywood. “[But now] I have no dating apps downloaded. I think I’m going to do this organically and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

While the reality star has yet to go on a date since ending his engagement to Cooper, 26, in September, he told Us: “I’m very excited to open my heart up again … You just have to let that go, let it be the situation it was and then move forward.”

Despite cheating allegations that contributed to their breakup, Kimball added that he still supports his ex, whom he proposed to on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, and doesn’t “want anybody to go and attack her.”

But on Monday, October 15, the businesswoman released a statement accusing Kimball of making her feel “insignificant and worthless” during their relationship. “After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically. He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life,” her rep, Steve Honig, told Us. “He continues to disparage her to this day, As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

In the statement, Honig also addressed Reality Steve’s recent reports that Cooper sent inappropriate text messages to a mystery man during her engagement to Kimball. “A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitely confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna’s phone,” Honig insisted. “Given all the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts.”

Us caught up with Kimball later on Monday during his Dancing With the Stars special appearance, where he revealed that the timing of Cooper’s statement “was very odd.”

Earlier this month, Cooper’s attorney, John R. Apple, accused Kimball of fabricating the texts himself, which he later denied to Entertainment Tonight, insisting, “I’ll put my hand on the Bible for that.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

