Jordan Rodgers Lost His Wedding Ring, Hotel Employee Mailed It to Him: ‘There Are Still Good Humans’

By
Jordan Rodgers Lost His Wedding Ring But Found It
Jordan Rodgers. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Jordan Rodgers just had a close call.

“It has been a stressful couple days at the house because I lost my wedding ring. I left my wedding ring at a hotel in South Carolina last weekend,” Rodgers, 35, admitted via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 9.

The former football player noted that he and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, who met on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, recently had a conversation about losing their wedding bands.

“Literally, I think the day before me and JoJo were laying in bed, we’re like, ‘Isn’t it crazy that neither of us have misplaced our ring?’” he said. “I take it off when I work out, I travel so much. Like, how have I not lost it? And I did!”

Fletcher, 33, could be heard saying, “You didn’t lose it, babe,” from off camera, because Rodgers knew exactly where he left the ring. However, he didn’t realize his mistake until he was at the Atlanta airport.

“So, I had to come home, tail tucked between my legs, and tell JoJo that I lost my wedding ring, and I was hopefully gonna get it back but wasn’t sure,” Rodgers said.

Jordan Rodgers Lost His Wedding Ring But Found It
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Luckily for the sports commentator, an employee at the Marriott hotel in Clemson, South Carolina, named Caleb found the ring and mailed it back to him.

“They found it and mailed it back to me!! Disaster averted,” Rodgers captioned the video. “There are still good humans out there folks. [Shout-out] to Caleb at the Marriott in Clemson. You are the real MVP.”

While Rodgers avoided a crisis this time around, he joked that he might make the same mistake again.

“First scare. Probably gonna have a few more but we’re back,” he quipped in the video before turning to tell Fletcher, “We’re married again!”

Rodgers and Fletcher tied the knot in May 2022 after six years of dating. The pair left The Bachelorette as an engaged couple in 2016, but they have been candid about facing challenges during their first year together.

“We’ve been very open about our first year being tough — it wasn’t the easiest,” Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “We definitely had some rocky, rocky moments, but those were growing years. And so, we are at the best stage we’ve ever been in our relationship. Life just keeps getting better, you fall more in love. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

The twosome have also had conversations about expanding their family.

“I don’t think we’ll wait a long time. But that might not be right away,” Rodgers told Us during a joint interview with Fletcher in April 2022.

“It’s a big deal. [But] I think it’s going to be one of those things where … we’re just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘I think we’re ready. Let’s do it,’” Fletcher added.

