Getting personal! Jordana Brewster has been working in Hollywood since she was a teenager and stars in the super successful Fast and Furious film franchise, but there are still some things fans do not know about her. So, Us Weekly asked her to divulge 25 fun facts about herself — from her secret talents and her favorite meal to her typical weekend plans and her pet peeve.

Scroll down to learn more about the 41-year-old F9 actress, who shares sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5, with ex-husband Andrew Form:

1. My absolute favorite place to vacation is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2. I love the author Virginia Woolf.

3. My favorite book by her is Orlando: A Biography.

4. The NeverEnding Story was the first movie I ever saw. It was 1984!

5. I have a best friend. … They know who they are.

6. I don’t hate social media. I actually think it’s a good way to connect with people.

7. My last meal on Earth would have to be cacio e pepe pasta.

8. I’m a dog person.

9. My favorite way to spend a weekend is entertaining.

10. My other favorite way is chilling out quietly with friends and family — usually with a rum drink in my hand.

11. I get annoyed by nosy people!

12. My most used emoji is definitely the poop one.

13. I sometimes worry about not fulfilling my potential, even though I already feel like I’m living my dream job.

14. I can blow really big bubblegum bubbles.

15. My very first acting job was on the soap opera All My Children in 1995. I was 15.

16. My total weakness is a Zacapa Rum lava roasted Manhattan (it’s rum, spiced cacao vermouth, mezcal, bitters and marshmallow). The icing on the cake is eating the marshmallow at the end of the drink.

17. I’m currently obsessed with the show Succession.

18. I’m also obsessed with The Other Two.

19. I’d love to visit Guatemala.

20. I actually like driving.

21. I can cook — mainly breakfast.

22. Salt-N-Pepa was the first concert I ever saw.

23. I know most people love Instagram, but I hate it.

24. I like looking at the Daily Mail app.

25. I can’t live without my two boys, Rowan and Julian.