



Celebs were out and about this week, from Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes showing off their toned figures in colorful Gymshark sets in L.A., to Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Petra Murgatroyd sipping on Casamigos margaritas at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmy party, to Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist performing at Concert for America. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes showed off their fit bodies in matching teal and periwinkle colored sports bras and leggings from Whitney Simmons’ collaboration with Gymshark at the brand’s pop-up in L.A.

— The Sopranos’ alum Michael Imperioli enjoyed a vegan chocolate cake at the new Harvest Kitchen in NYC’s Upper West Side.

— Ariana Grande and Chantel Jeffries both rocked cozy fleece jackets from New Zealand’s newest streetwear brand Prix Workshop while out and about in NYC.

— Chrissy Teigen was announced as the recipient of the “Giving Tree Award” at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell, Nordstrom, Prada, Volvo Cars and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, which will take place on November 9, 2019.

— Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist performed at the Concert for America, which raised funds for the National Immigration Law Center, the only national organization whose mission is to defend and advance the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families.

— Rachel Brosnahan partnered with GBK and Covenant House for a meet and greet auction ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

— Jessica Hall hosted a pool party, Swimsuits and Sips by the Pool, at The Westlake Village Inn to celebrate the launch of Coculuxx.

— Hayley Hasselhoff celebrated the launch of Ryllace, a new premium plus-size fashion brand, at Élephante in Santa Monica.

— Serena Williams was in conversation with Guru Gowrappan, CEO OF Verizon Media, during Advertising Week New York.

— Camille Kostek attended the Mr. C Coconut Grove afterparty in Miami to celebrate her Ocean Drive magazine cover.

— Halsey used JOICO Defy Damage products to prep her hair and make sure it looked soft, silky, shiny and healthy before the 2019 Emmy Awards.

— Boy George performed a special DJ set for close celebrity friends at Rock and Reilly’s in West Hollywood.

— Andrew Wyatt and Danielle Haimo celebrated Chambre Separee’s Fall 2019 collection at the new Our Legacy Men’s and Woman’s Shop at Opening Ceremony L.A.

— Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Petra Murgatroyd sipped on Casamigos margaritas at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower.

— Ashleigh Bergman of Milestones by Ashleigh Bergman, stylist Becca Gross and EF Collection, hosted a piercing party at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel where a percentage of sales went to the Phase One Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting ground-breaking Phase I and Phase II clinical cancer research.

— Corey Feldman and wife Courtney rocked out at an intimate Guns N’ Roses concert presented by Citi Sound Vault at the Hollywood Palladium.

