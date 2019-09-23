After the party it’s the afterparty! Following the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, the stars kept up the momentum and headed to multiple parties all over Los Angeles. Many party-hopped, hitting up Governors Ball, the HBO party, Amazon’s soiree, Netflix’s celebration and the ABC, Disney TV Studios, FX Networks, Hulu and National Geographic Emmy Award Nominees Party. Luckily, Us Weekly was inside every hot spot.

At the HBO party at the Pacific Design Center, all eyes were on the cast of Game of Thrones. Kit Harington, Iain Glen and Alfie Allen chatted behind a guarded section earlier in the night, while Sophie Turner hung out with writer Daniel Weiss. Emilia Clarke, meanwhile, was spotted celebrating all night long – when walking out of the bathroom, she sang along to LMFAO‘s “Shots” and danced.

However, the cast of the Outstanding Drama Series winner didn’t stay at one place! Harington and Peter Dinklage later arrived at the Netflix Emmy party at Milk Studios. Harington, 32, was spotted snacking on chicken tenders, drinking water and chatting about how grateful he feels about his time on Game of Thrones. He was also overheard telling a group that at 32, he realized he “needed to grow the f–k up.”

Just before midnight, Harington headed back inside and was spotted dancing to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and later, dancing to “Bank” by EarthGang. “He’s got some moves and clearly loves hip-hop,” an eyewitness tells Us.

At the Amazon party at Chateau Marmont, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy joked to Us that his dad, Eugene Levy, was already in bed. Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel shared that she “was just invited to this four days ago and pulled this rag out of my closet!”

Governors Ball was also filled with stars, including Brittany Snow, Kerry Washington, Patricia Arquette, Joey King and the cast of This Is Us.

For more photos and exclusive info from inside the parties, scroll through our gallery below: