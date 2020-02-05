Not mincing words. Josh Brolin shut down an Instagram user who called him out for posting a photo of his wife, Kathryn Boyd.

“I want to love you wildly,” the Avengers: Endgame star, 51, captioned a pic of Boyd, 32, in her underwear on Tuesday, February 4. “I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries, meaningless, from the bottom of my most primitive being, that flow from my belly like honey. A piercing joy, that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced. Anaïs Nin.”

The commenter then criticized Brolin for sharing the intimate shot with his 2.8 million Instagram followers. “Why show your wife’s body off on the internet,” the user inquired. “It’s not good, God wants her to cover her body and not expose her body.”

The actor, in turn, did not stand for the remark. “I just spoke to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut the f–k up and go take a shower,” he replied.

Brolin and Boyd wed in North Carolina in September 2016. The Oscar nominee and his former assistant began dating in March 2013. Us Weekly broke the news in May 2015 that they were engaged.

The Deadpool 2 star raved to Us in November 2017 that he loves “everything” about his marriage. “When it’s good, it’s good,” he revealed. “When it’s not good, it’s not good.”

He continued: “The best thing is I don’t understand when people don’t want to be around their wives. That’s the best thing, because I don’t really care to understand that.”

The couple welcomed daughter Westlyn in November 2018. He also shares Trevor, 31, and Eden, 25, with ex-wife Alice Adair.

Brolin opened up about becoming a father for the third time in June 2018. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” he told Us. “I’ve been a parent for so long, since as long as I can remember basically. I got out of high school, two years later we had a kid. So I don’t really know life without having kids.”

The No Country for Old Men actor mentioned at the time that he and Boyd were “spoiling each other” in anticipation of their new arrival. “We’re going to take a lot of personal time after this and do a lot of personal things and just spend time germinating and focusing on this baby,” he said. “We’re very, very happy.”