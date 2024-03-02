Josh Peck is not OK with Amy Schumer’s recent criticisms of Joy Koy’s Golden Globes monologue.

“I took issue with Amy Schumer who recently was on the Dear Media podcast. She was asked about Jo Koy,” Peck, 27, sharing during the Thursday, February 29, episode of his “Good Guys” podcast. “I feel defensive of comedians. It’s a brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood. And she basically was critical of Jo Koy. She was throwing him under the bus, which was sh—ty because she’s a comedian. It’s like, we all know he had a tough night. Why continue to go after him a month later?”

Peck noted that while he isn’t a “comic” himself, his comedian friend Yannis Pappas recently shared his own insight on Koy’s controversial Globes monologue that he felt properly depicted the situation. “[He said], ‘The jokes were fine he just wasn’t confident because it was such an intimidating room and they weren’t giving him love,’” Peck recalled. “He was undeserving of all the [backlash].”

Koy hosted the award show in January, marking his first gig as an emcee. In his opening monologue, he notably dissed Barbie — which costarred nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — as well as fellow nominees Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Swift. Many of his jokes bombed, leaving both the star-studded crowd and many at-home viewers unimpressed.

Related: Most Awkward Jo Koy Moments From His Golden Globes Hosting Debut Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Jo Koy‘s hosting debut at the Golden Globes left a lot to be desired. The comedian, 52, took the stage on Sunday, January 7, after a lengthy search for a host. Koy followed in the footsteps of other comedians including Jerrod Carmichael, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, […]

Schumer, for her part, appeared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast earlier this month to share her own opinions on the awkward moment, saying that Koy, 52, ultimately got a “lesson handed to him.”

“If [the audience doesn’t] laugh, then it’s a problem,” Schumer, who hosted the 2022 Oscars, explained at the time. “The thing with Jo … he threw his writers under the bus and that was not a good look. If I’m going to say a joke about anyone … I’m going to clear it. Like, I cleared [my jokes] to Leonardo DiCaprio. I cleared it with these people. Because I don’t want to make that mistake.”

Despite disagreeing with how Koy handled things on stage, Schumer added that it “does not feel good when the whole internet is mad at you,” and clarified tht she “does not wish that on anyone.”

While discussing Schumer’s comments on Thursday, Peck’s cohost, Ben Soffer, said that he mostly agreed with Peck but thought Koy blaming his writers for the lack of laughs was the main issue.

“If you’re bombing, you don’t need to tell us that you’re bombing because your writers suck,” he said. “He threw them under the bus.”

Koy, for his part, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview following the ceremony that it was “rookie movie” to place blame on his writing team, but he ultimately did not regret any of his jokes.

“I got a feeling none of you motherf—kers watched it, and I’m kinda happy,” he told the outlet. “Oh my, God. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to … speak your mind.”

Related: Jo Koy’s Quotes About His Viral Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Jo Koy made waves during the 2024 Golden Globes when he poked fun at Taylor Swift and her connection to the NFL — but he insists he wasn’t trying to be mean. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I […]

Koy also addressed his specific dig at Swift, 34, in which he joked about the pop star being shown by the NFL while attending her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s football games.

“The whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL,” Koy explained. “It’s like, the cool thing about the Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings. What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her [and] I love her work. I got nieces that I bought [concert] tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke.”